Enterprise Data Management Market to grow by USD 96.98 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for digitalization boosts the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise data management market size is estimated to grow by USD 96.98 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Enterprise Data Management Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Data Management Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., GoldenSource, HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Informatica Inc., Innovative Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, Talend, Teradata Corp., and Veritas, among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Enterprise Data Management Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., GoldenSource, HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Informatica Inc., Innovative Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, Talend, Teradata Corp., and Veritas, among others.

Enterprise Data Management Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rising demand for digitalization drives the growth of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing volume of data generation has led enterprises across different industries to adopt data integration solutions. The use of AI supports real-time analysis of data to help enterprises in effective decision-making. It also enables enterprises to integrate business processes and technical data from different sources and convert that data into meaningful business insights. Additionally, many enterprises are integrating data with AI-powered video analytics systems to explore and analyze various types of data, such as sales data, for informed decision-making. They are also integrating their business with analytics solutions for the dynamic representation of data. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Technological development is a primary trend shaping the market during the forecast period. Enterprise social networks (ESNs) are natively bundled with enterprise data management (EDM) solutions to offer workflow capabilities across social media and the cloud. This is fuelling the adoption of EDM solutions among enterprises. Also, the high adoption of the latest technologies, such as IoT and ML has necessitated the need for EDM software solutions. Furthermore, enterprises are merging enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS), ESN, and EDM together into comprehensive data management platforms to achieve their end goals. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Integration challenges related to unscalable applications are major challenges that may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Enterprises leverage different applications such as CRM, TMS, and SCM. Integrating a new ERP with the existing applications becomes difficult. Moreover, technological differences between SAP and cloud-based applications create integration issues as numerous applications are available for different purposes. Furthermore, in each case, the technology used is different, resulting in complex integration. Hence, such factors are negatively impacting the market which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The enterprise data management market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this enterprise data management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the enterprise data management market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enterprise data management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data management market players.

Enterprise Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 96.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., GoldenSource, HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Informatica Inc., Innovative Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Precisely, SAP SE, Talend, Teradata Corp., and Veritas Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

