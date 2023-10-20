Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size is anticipated to increase by USD 5.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period. The growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions is driving growth in the enterprise's external OEM storage system market. This demand is driven by the need for high-speed storage protocols like NVMe, particularly in the phase of growing data generation and applications like AI and machine learning. As a result, the market is seeing significant interest in NVMe-enabled SSDs, contributing to market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2023-2027

High initial setup costs for enterprise external OEM storage systems, particularly in data center construction, present a major challenge. Data center projects are costly and require strict adherence to timelines and managing high electricity expenses. The demand for robust IT infrastructure is growing due to technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G, but small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face financial constraints in expanding their data center capacity. This limitation hampers the broader adoption of external OEM storage systems, potentially affecting the market negatively in the future.

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market is segmented by End-user (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Type (SAN, NAS, and DAS), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The SMEs segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Small businesses rely on enterprise external OEM storage systems to enhance their data storage and security capabilities. Within the global enterprise external OEM storage systems market, the small enterprise segment consists of companies with more modest IT infrastructures and budgets compared to their larger counterparts.

Key Companies in the Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market:

Commvault Systems Inc.

DataDirect Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NEC Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Nfina Technologies Inc.

Nimbus Data Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc

Toshiba Corp.

VIOLIN Systems LLC

Western Digital Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Netgear Inc., Nfina Technologies Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Toshiba Corp., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

