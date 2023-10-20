Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion between 2022 - 2027| Driven by growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market size is anticipated to increase by USD 5.48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period. The growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions is driving growth in the enterprise's external OEM storage system market. This demand is driven by the need for high-speed storage protocols like NVMe, particularly in the phase of growing data generation and applications like AI and machine learning. As a result, the market is seeing significant interest in NVMe-enabled SSDs, contributing to market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2023-2027

High initial setup costs for enterprise external OEM storage systems, particularly in data center construction, present a major challenge. Data center projects are costly and require strict adherence to timelines and managing high electricity expenses. The demand for robust IT infrastructure is growing due to technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G, but small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face financial constraints in expanding their data center capacity. This limitation hampers the broader adoption of external OEM storage systems, potentially affecting the market negatively in the future.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market is segmented by End-user (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Type (SAN, NAS, and DAS), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The SMEs segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Small businesses rely on enterprise external OEM storage systems to enhance their data storage and security capabilities. Within the global enterprise external OEM storage systems market, the small enterprise segment consists of companies with more modest IT infrastructures and budgets compared to their larger counterparts.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market:

  • Commvault Systems Inc.
  • DataDirect Networks Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • NEC Corp.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Netgear Inc.
  • Nfina Technologies Inc.
  • Nimbus Data Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Pure Storage Inc.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • VIOLIN Systems LLC
  • Western Digital Corp.
  • Hitachi Ltd.

Related Reports:

Enterprise Storage Systems Market: The enterprise storage systems market share is expected to increase by USD 15.15 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%.

Advanced Energy Storage Systems (AESS) Market: The advanced energy storage systems (AESS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,703.96 million.

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.64

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Netgear Inc., Nfina Technologies Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Toshiba Corp., VIOLIN Systems LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Hitachi Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size to increase by USD 10.98 billion between 2022 to 2027| Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Burgo Group SpA and more among key companies- Technavio

Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size to increase by USD 10.98 billion between 2022 to 2027| Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Burgo Group SpA and more among key companies- Technavio

The Uncoated Woodfree (UWF) Paper Market size is expected to grow by USD 10.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period,...
India - Machine Tool Market size to increase by USD 2.45 billion between 2022-2027| Growing demand for machine tools from ICE-based automobiles drives market growth - Technavio

India - Machine Tool Market size to increase by USD 2.45 billion between 2022-2027| Growing demand for machine tools from ICE-based automobiles drives market growth - Technavio

The India - Machine Tool Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period according...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.