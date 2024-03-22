Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market size in the US to grow by USD 25.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK , March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is poised for substantial growth, with estimations indicating an increase of USD 25,831.89 million by 2027, marking a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.45% between 2022 and 2027. The surge in market size is fueled by several key factors including proximity marketing, enhanced indoor navigation, and efficient asset tracking solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US 2023-2027

The latest report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, showcasing historic data from 2017 to 2021 and projecting trends up to 2027. One of the primary drivers of this growth trajectory is the increasing demand for asset tracking solutions. Businesses across various sectors require precise monitoring of assets within indoor premises, leading to the adoption of location-based services.

Key Market Driver: Asset Tracking

The market is significantly propelled by the need for accurate asset tracking systems. Enterprises necessitate real-time monitoring of objects and individuals within specific areas such as production facilities, hospitals, or data centers. The deployment of receivers and tags enables precise tracking, facilitating efficient asset management and security measures.

Notable Market Trends: Analytics Integration

Another prominent trend in the market is the integration of analytics for business optimization. Analytics software enhances the evaluation of data collected through location-based services, providing valuable insights for process optimization and strategic decision-making. This trend is expected to gain momentum, driving data-driven approaches across various industries.

Major Market Challenge: High Costs and Capital Investment

Despite the promising growth prospects, high costs and capital investment pose significant challenges to market expansion. The capital-intensive nature of the market, coupled with the complexities of deployment and integration, presents obstacles for widespread adoption, particularly among small businesses. Addressing these challenges requires meticulous planning and strategic investment strategies.

Key Market Players and Innovations

Several companies are actively contributing to market growth through strategic alliances, product launches, and technological innovations. Among the notable players are AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., to name a few. Innovations such as the Radisys ReachPoint geolocation platform underscore the industry's commitment to advancing location-based services.

Fastest-Growing Segment: RFID Technology

The RFID segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by its inherent advantages such as high accuracy and low maintenance costs. RFID technology facilitates asset identification and tracking across various sectors including retail, automotive, and industrial environments. The segment's growth trajectory is expected to continue, propelled by increasing adoption and technological advancements.

Analyst Review

The US Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services (LBS) Market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the advancements in technology and infrastructure developments. With the proliferation of connected devices and the increasing reliance on accurate location tracking, businesses across various sectors are capitalizing on this trend to enhance their operations and customer experiences.

Retail malls, parks, educational institutes, skyscrapers, hi-tech parks, and business organizations are among the key infrastructural facilities adopting indoor LBS for tracking purposes. This technology enables precise and real-time location tracking, facilitating asset tracking and management solutions within these establishments. Retail companies, in particular, are leveraging indoor LBS to enhance customer retention and drive revenue through location-based advertising services, coupons, and discounts delivered directly to mobile phones via proximity beacons.

In addition to the retail sector, indoor LBS finds applications in other segments such as education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Educational institutes utilize indoor positioning technologies to enhance the learning experience, while hospitals rely on LBS for navigation and security purposes.

The market landscape is characterized by a flurry of activities including acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches aimed at enhancing service innovation and technology integration. Industry players like Radisys are at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions such as the Radisys ReachPoint geolocation platform, which enables businesses to harness the power of indoor LBS for marketing, analytics, and monitoring purposes.

The Asia Pacific region, in particular, presents significant growth opportunities for the US Enterprise Indoor LBS Market, with retail companies and other enterprises driving infrastructural development and technology insights. Tablets, Wi-Fi/WLAN, Bluetooth (BT)/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons, A-GPS, NFC, and RFID technology segments are key enablers of indoor LBS, facilitating hyper-local advertising and location-based promotions.

As businesses strive to enhance location accuracy and tracking efficiency, the adoption of indoor LBS is expected to increase, with revenue share in the tracking segment growing substantially. Government authorities are also recognizing the potential of indoor LBS for monitoring public activities and enhancing data protection measures through virtual private networks (VPNs).

In conclusion, the US Enterprise Indoor Location-Based Services Market is poised for rapid expansion driven by technological advancements, industry collaborations, and the growing demand for location-based solutions across diverse sectors.

Market Overview

The US Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market is witnessing robust growth fueled by infrastructure developments and the integration of promotional applications. From retail malls to educational institutes, the demand for precise tracking purposes within these spaces is escalating. Leveraging local and home area networks (LANs), WLAN infrastructure facilities are optimizing indoor navigation experiences. Shopping malls and skyscrapers are at the forefront of implementing these technologies to enhance user engagement and operational efficiency. With a focus on delivering seamless location-based services, businesses are tapping into the potential of indoor positioning systems to provide personalized experiences and streamline operations across diverse indoor environments in North America.

