Enterprise Level PCI Express 5.0 based Solid State Drive Validation Test Solutions are Now Available

OakGate test products validate performance of powerful, high-capacity solid state drive (SSD) configurations

LOOMIS, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions has announced availability of the OakGate PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 based solid-state drive (SSD) R300-G5 PRO Test Appliance, the DE200-G5 PRO Test Appliance, and the E-Series 16-Bay Expansion Enclosures. These robust SSD test solutions allow customers to ensure their data center storage is operating at the expected level of performance.

OakGate PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSD Validation Test Solutions

Among other things, Enterprise grade SSD's are expected to operate at higher data transfer speeds (IOPS) when compared with Consumer grade SSD's. They consume more power, need to interoperate seamlessly in high-capacity systems with many other devices and need to be able to operate 24 hours per day for longer lifetimes. Enterprise system and storage engineers need to validate SSD product performance, compliance, and functionality to ensure overall data center performance will meet expectations. To do so, having a comprehensive test system is critical.

The OakGate R300-G5 PRO and DE200-G5 PRO Appliances and 16-Bay Expansion Enclosures are ideal for medium to large test teams who need maximum test performance and scalability.

The R300-G5-PRO and DE200-G5-PRO appliances can be integrated with optional OakGate 8-bay plug-in modules.

These PRO appliances can be scaled up even more with optional 16-Bay expansion enclosures.

The modules and enclosures support the U.2, M.2, U.3, EDSFF E1.S/L or EDSFF E3.S/L form-factors.

These systems are powered by the OakGate SVF/Enduro validation test software, which has been purposefully built from decades of storage industry experience, making these solutions into the industry's most sophisticated, high-performance, and feature-rich test systems. The current, fifth generation of SVF/Enduro has been hardened for over a decade in intense test environments at major disk drive and SSD development sites worldwide.

Availability

For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/ssdtesting/oakgate-ssd-test-solutions.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Technical contact: Rob Dobson, Director of Product Marketing, Test Appliances 916-618-2372 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Customer Care Center 800-553-2769 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com/OakGate

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy