Enterprise Mobility Management Market size is set to grow by USD 53.68 bn from 2023-2027, APAC caters to large enterprises and SMEs in the IT & telecom industry and retail sector- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise mobility management market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.68 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%. For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market in APAC caters to large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the IT & telecom industry and retail sector. Solutions include Mobile Device Management (MDM), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, Virtual Private Networks (VPN), and security for Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Cybersecurity is crucial, with vendors like Lookout offering protection. Enterprise size determines deployment needs. EMM Market trends include AI, enterprise system integrators, big data, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Key players include US-based IBM and Microsoft, India's ABANCA, and ManageEngine, Citrix, and others serving retail, healthcare and life sciences, and the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Enterprise Mobility Management Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Enterprise Mobility Management Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Codeproof Technologies Inc., GoTo, International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Quest Software Inc., SAP SE, SIA CYONE, Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., VMware Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market in the vertical of BFSI has undergone substantial transformation over the last two decades. Traditional in-person services have been replaced with digital solutions requiring swift resolutions. Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Device Provisioning, Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Security, and Mobile Content Management (MCM) are integral components of EMM. With the advent of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, Cloud-based EMM solutions have gained prominence. Cybersecurity, a critical concern in the BFSI sector, is addressed through advanced techniques like the Zero Trust model. Industry 4.0 and 5G connectivity further enhance EMM capabilities.

