Enterprise Mobility Management Market size to grow by USD 53.68 billion from 2023-2027, Analyzing market growth in Large Enterprises Segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise mobility management market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.68 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment, valued at USD 12.50 billion in 2017, experiences continuous growth. Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions address the need for efficient device management in large-scale operations, ensuring scalability without compromising performance. Robust security features drive adoption, propelling global market growth in this segment. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Request a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong

Buy the report!

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Deployment (On premise and Cloud based), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The large enterprises segment, valued at USD 12.50 billion in 2017 and continuing growth until 2021, expects significant expansion. EMM solutions cater to large enterprises by efficiently managing high device volumes. Scalability ensures effective device management without performance compromises. Advanced security features, including data encryption and secure network communication, are crucial for large enterprises. These solutions offer robust security measures, fostering adoption in the segment. Thus, the large enterprise segment's adoption of EMM solutions is poised to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global enterprise mobility management market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global enterprise mobility management market.

APAC, contributing 45% to global market growth, benefits from its large population and rising mobile device usage. Countries like China and India present lucrative opportunities due to their expanding economies. Developed nations like Japan , South Korea , and Australia also drive demand through digital transformation initiatives. Industries across APAC, including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, embrace enterprise mobility solutions for operational enhancement. With increasing BYOD policies and demand for robust data security, EMM solutions are crucial for ensuring secure access to business applications, fostering market growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The widespread adoption of the BYOD (Bring your Own Device) policy is a primary catalyst driving the growth of the market:

BYOD policy adoption fuels market growth, enabling cost savings and enhancing employee satisfaction by allowing single-device use for personal and work tasks. EMM companies introduce solutions to capitalize on rising BYOD trends, offering features like device enrollment and data encryption. As businesses rely more on the Internet, BYOD adoption grows, driving market expansion.

In the large enterprises segment, EMM solutions target efficient device management and security, leveraging advanced features like data encryption and secure containerization. This drives market growth by addressing scalability needs while ensuring robust security measures. Meanwhile, the future outlook emphasizes the critical role of EMM in remote work settings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It highlights the importance of mobile security, multi-factor authentication, and integration with supply chain management and SaaS solutions for enhanced productivity and secure transactions. Additionally, the convergence of big data and health data reshapes employment trends and remote work strategies, facilitated by the World Wide Web.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Enterprise Mobility Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Enterprise Mobility Management Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Enterprise Mobility Management Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Enterprise Mobility Management Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Enterprise Mobility Management Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The U.S. enterprise mobility management (EMM) market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices across industries. Key trends such as Mobile Content Management (MCM), Cloud-based EMM solutions, and Contextual Mobility Management (CMM) are shaping the landscape of enterprise mobility.

With the proliferation of smartphones, laptops, and bulk devices, organizations are increasingly investing in Mobile Device Management (MDM) software and Mobile Identity Management (MIM) solutions to ensure secure access and data protection. The transition to 5G connectivity further enhances mobility, enabling faster data transmission and improved user experiences.

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for organizations, leading to partnerships with system integrators and cybersecurity providers like Lookout. Additionally, the adoption of AI-driven security solutions and VPNs strengthens enterprise defenses against cyber threats.

Cloud deployment models, along with managed services and consulting offerings, cater to the diverse needs of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across industries such as IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, and healthcare. Leading players in the market include ABANCA, IBM, Microsoft, ManageEngine, and Citrix, offering comprehensive EMM solutions to meet evolving enterprise mobility needs.

As the demand for secure, scalable, and efficient mobility solutions continues to rise, the U.S. EMM market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological advancements and evolving business requirements.

Market Overview:

The U.S. enterprise mobility management (EMM) market is a dynamic sector within the IT and telecom industry, encompassing solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of businesses across various sectors, including retail. Mobile Device Provisioning and Professional Services play crucial roles in ensuring seamless deployment and ongoing support for enterprise mobility solutions. With options for on-premise deployment or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models, enterprises of all sizes can leverage EMM solutions to manage a diverse range of devices, including Macs, iPhones, and iPads. MDM (Mobile Device Management) and VPN (Virtual Private Network) technologies are essential components of EMM, providing robust security and control over corporate data on mobile devices. Collaboration with enterprise system integrators facilitates smooth implementation and optimization of EMM solutions, while advancements in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drive innovation in mobile security and management. As businesses increasingly prioritize mobility, the U.S. EMM market continues to evolve, offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across industries.

Related Reports:

The enterprise data storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.35 billion at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027.

The size of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in US is estimated to increase by USD 25,831.89 million to grow at a CAGR of 47.45% between 2022 and 2027.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio