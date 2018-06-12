Enterprise Resource Planning Expert Sharon Stufflebeme Joins Protiviti

Stufflebeme brings more than 25 years of technology consulting experience to the firm, including developing, implementing and integrating enterprise applications and custom systems in the retail, manufacturing, healthcare and energy industries. She has served in several leadership roles throughout her career, including that of partner at Arthur Andersen, vice president at Hitachi Consulting and as a CIO for companies in other industries. Most recently, she served as a vice president at Pariveda Solutions.

"Well-executed digital transformations can have a significant positive impact on an organization's ability to improve efficiency and controls with a greater customer experience," said Kurt Underwood, managing director and global leader of Protiviti's global technology consulting solutions practice. "Sharon's in-depth knowledge and experience in delivering cloud-based enterprise applications as a cornerstone to digital transformations for clients across a wide range of industries is at the forefront of the marketplace."

Stufflebeme holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a bachelor's degree in economics and French from the University of Dallas. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Arthritis Foundation (South Central Region, Texas) and for VolunteerNow, and has previously held board positions at Litex, Board Connections, Network of Executive Women and the SMU Cox Business School.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 70 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Photos available upon request.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-resource-planning-expert-sharon-stufflebeme-joins-protiviti-300664673.html

SOURCE Protiviti

Related Links

http://www.protiviti.com

