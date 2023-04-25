Enterprise Software Veteran Rita Selvaggi Joins BackBox Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, announced today that IT software industry leader Rita Selvaggi has joined the BackBox board of directors. Based in Austin, Selvaggi was named Elsewhere Partners Operating Partner last week.

Selvaggi brings extensive experience in all aspects of go-to-market strategy and operations to the BackBox board. She has led Enterprise software companies through periods of high growth, most recently as CEO of ActivTrak and as CMO of AlienVault, a security software company acquired by AT&T. She led marketing for SolarWinds leading up to and through an IPO in 2009.

"BackBox may be the best-kept secret for automating network backups, single-click recovery, OS upgrades, and health checks," said Selvaggi. "Customers love BackBox because it's easy to implement and use, scalable, reliable, and trustworthy. Automation of critical network tasks is a must-have as hybrid networks add complexity and network operations teams are resource-constrained. I'm excited to work with the BackBox team to get the word out on their market-leading solution to help more companies upgrade and achieve their network automation goals."

Selvaggi will focus on supporting the BackBox executive team , including CEO Andrew Kahl. Kahl's background includes stints at NetApp, Sailpoint, and Credant Technologies, a leading security software firm that was acquired by Dell.

"With Rita's expertise in marketing and rapidly scaling several companies that serve a similar customer base, she adds the firepower we need to get to the next level," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "It's huge validation to have her on the team, supporting our mission to help companies streamline complex tasks, ensure network health and performance, and ultimately do more with less."

About BackBox

Backbox is a Network and Security Device Automation Platform that supports over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/solutions .

SOURCE BackBox