Enterprise WLAN Market Bifurcation to Drag Down 802.11ax Adoption Rate, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly released market forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the Enterprise WLAN market bifurcation is expected to drag down the 802.11ax adoption rate. The report also anticipates subscription license sales to more than double by 2023.

"We see a clear segmentation unfolding in the Enterprise WLAN market," said Ritesh Patel, Industry Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "One segment is a group of performance-seeking users who are willing to pay a premium for higher performance. The other, is the price-sensitive segment—a group of users who prefer to purchase older technology at a lower price. Our analysis shows that the performance-seeking segment adopts new technology at a faster rate than the price-sensitive segment. We forecast this phenomenon to impact the overall adoption rate for 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)," added Patel.

"Another trend unfolding is the growing popularity of subscription licenses, which is adding significantly to market revenue. Performance-seeking users are purchasing licenses for applications such as predictive analytics, visibility into the network for troubleshooting, and enhanced security," said Patel.

The WLAN 5-Year Forecast Report highlights other key trends, including:

Enterprise WLAN market revenues to surpass $9 B by 2023.

by 2023. Access Point average prices rising in the near-term.

802.11ax access points to sustain a price premium for an extended period.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the industry, covering Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. It includes forecasts for regions of the world and for Cloud-managed vs. Premises-managed. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

