Enterprises Can't Get Enough SSE as Revenue Rockets 38 Percent in 2022, According to Dell'Oro Group

In Crowded SSE Market, Zscaler On Top With 28 Percent Revenue Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew by nearly $1 B in 2022, representing 38 percent growth as enterprise embrace cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.

"The pandemic fueled the need for cloud-based applications as employees shifted from working in the office to working anywhere. As employees return to the office, whether full-time or in a hybrid arrangement, cloud-based applications are here to stay and require solutions like SSE to secure," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell'Oro Group. "SSEs are combining multiple security capabilities, such as CASB, firewall, SWG, and ZTNA, into an integrated platform that can protect all aspects of cloud applications," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report:

SSE market is crowded with over 20 vendors.

Top 3 SSE vendors owned 58 percent of the market by revenue in 2022 and were Cisco, Broadcom / Symantec , and Zscaler (in alphabetical order).

Broadcom Symantec Zscaler Firewall 2022 revenue exceeded $12 B for the first time on solid double-digit growth.

for the first time on solid double-digit growth. Top 3 firewall vendors by revenue in 2022 were Cisco, Fortinet , and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order).

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Network Security Report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the ADC, Email Security, Firewall, SSE, SWG, and WAF product segments. Moreover, SSEs are further broken down across four primary functions, CASB, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA. The report also splits many segments by form factor: physical appliance, virtual appliance, and SaaS. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group