Enterprises in Brazil See Automation as Key to Next-Generation Application Development

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Brazil are seeking application developers that use machine learning and other automation tools to identify and predict problems in application development, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Brazil finds enterprises looking for providers that use automation to eliminate the root causes of their most problematic applications through bug fixes, configuration and integration with operation management tools for dynamic resource allocation.

"With automation leading to a reduction in the number of incidents, providers can commit to making continuous quality improvements and cost reductions, freeing resources for new developments," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

The report also sees agile application development reaching a market maturity stage in Brazil. Service providers can no longer be distinguished by their agile expertise, but instead, they need to deliver agile at scale. Achieving such large-scale delivery is a challenge for many ADM providers.

Many enterprises in Brazil are focusing on agile development methods for new projects and application modernization for legacy applications, the report says. As the public cloud market gains traction, enterprises want to benefit from serverless and low-code or no-code development, along with code libraries and microservices, with these newer practices pushing for the transformation of legacy applications.

Meanwhile, attracting and retaining agile-trained talent is a rising concern in Brazil, the report says. Providers and enterprises must maintain a healthy, motivational and friendly company culture to retain talent.

In addition, the report sees a strong push in Brazil for testing automation to enable continuous integration and DevOps. Many ADM providers are delivering security testing, code quality assurance and container architectures as part of their continuous testing services.

The testing of artificial intelligence systems is an emerging interest in Brazil. Providers are working on ways to check if an AI-powered system is responding as expected. However, human expertise is required to create the testing methods.

The report also sees growth in the DevOps services market, even with "fuzzy" definitions of the boundaries of the DevOps methodology. The market push for DevOps comes from a growing demand for business agility, with enterprises in Brazil observing that the practice enables faster code deployment into production. The number of available DevOps tools is rising, with robust proprietary and expensive tools being replaced by open source.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across four quadrants: Next-Gen ADM, Agile Development, Continuous Testing and DevOps Consulting.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, everis, IBM and Wipro as leaders in three quadrants. CI&T, DXC Technology, Inmetrics, Stefanini, TCS and Tech Mahindra are named leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Prime Control, named a "contender" in the Brazilian market for continuous testing services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.