Enterprises in Brazil Switch Focus to Hybrid Data Centers

SÃO PAULO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Brazil are shifting from traditional data centers to hybrid ones, with many using at least two service providers to balance their workloads in data centers and the cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Brazil finds many businesses there embracing the managed data center model and beginning to move workloads to the cloud. The managed services market is expanding in Brazil, with Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Google pushing their sales through new partners, the report says.

"Most large service providers in Brazil face growth challenges but report a gradual shift from traditional services to the cloud model," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "IT providers want to reposition themselves as digital service providers by using 'cloud' as a keyword in every white paper and pitch deck."

In the meantime, the managed hosting market in Brazil is consolidating, with the hosting business diminishing in importance by giving up space to private and hybrid cloud services. Most hosting providers are focused on maintaining their client base, but they are not updating their services.

In addition, container technology is growing in popularity at Brazilian enterprises, with 11 service providers identified as capable of deploying and managing containers in complex environments. Many clients are showing interest in containers, even though the number of containers in production is still relatively small.

Brazilian companies also are looking to managed cybersecurity vendors to help them avoid data breaches, the report says. Even though the number of reported cyberattacks in Brazil has fallen since 2014, companies are looking for vendors to help them manage the security of mobile devices, and companies are more focused on data protection and loss prevention since the passage of the General Data Protection Law, which goes into effect in 2020.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for the Midmarket, Colocation Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Containers as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Hosting.

The report names UOL DIVEO as a leader in all six quadrants, and IBM as a leader in five. Equinix, TIVIT and Unisys are named as leaders in three quadrants, while Dedalus Prime is a leader in two. Ascenty, Atos, Capgemini, CenturyLink, DXC Technology, ISH Tecnologia, Locaweb Corp. & Cluster2GO, TCS and T-Systems are all leaders in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Unisys.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

