Enterprises Prioritizing AI, Analytics, Security For Digital Transformation

According to IDC's Shawn Fitzgerald, "DX impacts every industry and IDC predicts that investment in DX technologies (hardware, software, and services) will cumulatively reach nearly $6.3 trillion (from 2017 to 2020) and will result in $18 trillion of economic value add across the global economy."

Yet 43 percent of customers surveyed still see proving the business case as the main barrier to implementing these technologies, with only 29 percent saying the associated costs are the main challenge. Among other concerns—unrelated to costs—33 percent consider malicious use of AI to be the greatest threat to their organization, while 22 percent also said IoT vulnerabilities top their threat list.

Despite these barriers, 43 percent of enterprise respondents said they plan on leveraging AI as part of their overall DX strategy within the next year, 17 percent within the next three years. Still, more than half of those surveyed said they are not sure when they will be able to prioritize the resources needed for autonomous and intelligent security, with only a small margin committed to making the investment in the short term: 18 percent said they would be able to make it a budgeted priority over the next six months followed by 9 percent saying they will do it in the next twelve months.

"Enterprises are eager to undergo digital transformation but there are several things that need to be evaluated before they start implementing these technologies, such as educating the entire organization on the potential value, benefits, and challenges while also considering resource allocation and a realistic timeframe," said Lori Thomas, VP, Strategic Engagement & Transformation, MetTel.

"Overall, security was a core concern for everyone, especially for specific industries. For example, healthcare organizations need to factor in compliance and privacy laws, whereas retailers need to protect customers' financial and personal information, among other things," Thomas added.

MetTel works closely with some of the world's largest enterprises and organizations to simplify DX through its integrated portfolio of technology such as Intelligence, Analytics and Communications Management, SD-WAN, UC, Fleet/Telematics, IoT, and Cloud Computing. The company also serves several industries and verticals including retail, healthcare, pharmaceutical, energy, manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, and government organizations.

Findings are based on a series of surveys of MetTel's largest enterprise customers across all vertical industries.

