Enthuse Foundation and Amazon Small Business Celebrate Women Founders at 7th Annual Pitch Competition

Event Showcases Innovation, Community, and the Power of Women Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enthuse Foundation, a non-profit organization investing in a new generation of women entrepreneurs through community, education, and capital, hosted its 7th Annual Women Founders Pitch Competition on November 6, 2025, at The Town Hall by Skylight in The Penn District of New York City.

2025 Enthuse Foundation Pitch Night

The event, held live and broadcast to a combined audience of 500, recognized the innovation, community, and leadership of women shaping the future of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. This year also featured Support Small with Amazon, a pop-up shopping experience offering a sampling of women-owned brands available in Amazon's store, alongside products from the five competition finalists.

Selected from more than 350 applicants, five outstanding founders pitched their businesses live before an esteemed panel of judges for over $250,000 in cash and in-kind prizes designed to help scale their companies and strengthen their brands.

Winners included:

Grand Prize: Tatyana Jones, Founder of DEFI Snacks (Chatham, NJ) — a brand that combines premium chocolate with protein-rich, functional ingredients.

Snacks (Chatham, NJ) — a brand that combines premium chocolate with protein-rich, functional ingredients. Runner-Up: Kimberle Lau, Founder of Bake Me Healthy (Syosset, NY) — an allergy-friendly, sustainability-minded baking brand using upcycled ingredients.

Bake Me Healthy (Syosset, NY) — an allergy-friendly, sustainability-minded baking brand using upcycled ingredients. Audience Choice Award (sponsored by Kendra Scott SoHo and Launch Grow Exit): Rachel Ransom, Angel Hobbs, and Aliyah Newman, Founders of Krave Cocktail Seltzer (Washington, D.C.) — a ready-to-drink beverage brand redefining the cocktail experience.

Finalists also included BEJOU, a skincare brand rooted in Latin American botanicals, and Pink Salt Kitchens, a Thai-inspired sauce line bringing authentic flavors to U.S. tables.

"There's no better feeling than creating something and having others recognize your vision," said Tatyana Jones, Founder of DEFI Snacks. "Thank you to the Enthuse Foundation, judges, and audience for all the love and to the four other incredible women founders who continue to DEFI the odds."

Since its inception, the Enthuse Foundation has invested more than $1 million in cash and services in women-owned businesses through its pitch competitions, grants, and educational programming.

"The needle hasn't moved much for women entrepreneurs. Investment in women-owned businesses has hovered around two percent for years," said Kim Lawton, Co-Founder of the Enthuse Foundation. "That's why our work matters. By investing in these founders, we're helping to close the gap and proving that when women receive capital, community, and visibility, they create lasting impact."

The Enthuse Foundation extends its gratitude to this year's sponsors and partners for their continued commitment to advancing women's entrepreneurship.

Event Sponsors: Amazon, 1919 Investment Counsel, Accountability, Alera Group, Alliant, Citrin Cooperman, Cross Private Client Insurance, Enthuse Marketing Group, Kendra Scott, Morgan Stanley, Webster Bank

In-Kind Sponsors: BrandSpoken, EmergeCPG, Emerging Brands Podcast, Food Biz Wiz, Hootsuite, Launch Grow Exit, Locket, Masthead Strategies, Rockaway Soda, SFT Consulting, The Bellendaine Group

About the Enthuse Foundation

The Enthuse Foundation invests in a new generation of women founders and cultivates the next generation of business leaders. It is a nonprofit organization serving women entrepreneurs through community building, education, resources, inspiration, mentorship, grants, and events.

