Enthuse Foundation Announces Finalists for 7th Annual Women Founders Pitch Competition

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enthuse Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the finalists for its 7th Annual Pitch Competition, recognizing women making their mark in the food, beverage, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors. This year's event will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at The Town Hall by Skylight in THE PENN DISTRICT New York City.

Five women founders, selected from more than 350 applications, will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for over $200,000 in cash prizes and business-building resources.

This year's finalists are:

Kimberle Lau, Bake Me Healthy, an allergy-friendly baking brand with a mission for sustainability, crafted using upcycled ingredients

Carolina Lopez, BEJOU, sensitive skin and hyperpigmentation skincare brand, rooted in Latin American botanicals.

Tatyana Jones, DEFI Snacks, a brand that combines high-quality chocolate with functional, protein-rich ingredients.

Palita Sriratana, Pink Salt, a sauce line bringing authentic Thai flavors to the table.

Judges:

Deepa Gandhi, Dagne Dover

Eugene Khabensky, Diageo

Claudia Schubert, Boston Consulting Group

Nicole Angel Wachter, Angel Ventures NYC

"With women receiving less than 2% of venture capital, supporting women founders is central to our mission," said Kim Lawton, co-founder of the Enthuse Foundation. "Now in our seventh year, this event provides critical resources, mentorship, and exposure to help innovative, women-led businesses thrive. We are thrilled to celebrate the vision and resilience of this year's finalists."

In addition to the pitch competition, Amazon will host a pop-up experience, Support small with Amazon, showcasing products from women-owned brands sold in its store alongside items from the five finalists. The pop-up experience also celebrates Amazon's 25th anniversary of inviting small businesses to sell in its store.

Support small with Amazon Pop-Up Participants:

Beyond the Bib (2025 Amazon & Enthuse Foundation General Grant Recipient) Cheeky Cocktails Planet Bake Sababa Foods SAYSO S'noods The Spice Theory Tuck and Bundle (2025 Amazon & Enthuse Foundation Military Grant Recipient)



Event Sponsors:

Sponsors: Amazon,1919 Investment Counsel, Accountability, Alera Group, Alliant, Citrin Cooperman, Cross Private Client Insurance, Enthuse Marketing Group, Kendra Scott, Morgan Stanley, Webster Bank

Since its inception, the Enthuse Foundation has invested over $1,000,000 in cash and services to women-owned businesses through its pitch competition and grant initiatives.

Event Details:

Who: Women Founders in the food, beverage, or CPG sectors

Enthuse Foundation 7th Annual Women Founders Pitch Competition

Thursday, November 6, 2025 (RSVP required)

The Town Hall by Skylight, PENN 2, 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY

The Town Hall by Skylight, PENN 2, 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY Time: 5:00 PM – Cocktails/Support small with Amazon Pop-Up Experience 6:00 PM – Pitches Start

RSVP: In-Person Event, Livestream

About the Enthuse Foundation:

The Enthuse Foundation invests in a new generation of women founders and cultivates the next generation of business leaders. It is a nonprofit organization serving women entrepreneurs through community building, education, resources, inspiration, mentorship, grants, and events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ann D'Adamo

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

917-597-2338

SOURCE Enthuse