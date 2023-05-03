Entitle Names Former Leader at Ping Identity, Ran Ne'man, as VP of Product

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud permission management company Entitle has announced the appointment of Ran Ne'man as their new VP of product. Ran has over 25 years of experience in various product development and management roles including 8 years at Ping Identity and held leadership roles in product management, including his last role as VP of Product Management.

Ran Ne'man. Credit: Ben Itzhaki

During his tenure at Ping, Ran co-invented and led the development of a product from zero, which became a recognized category market leader in multi-factor authentication (MFA) according to tech analyst firm Gartner. He further led Ping's risk and fraud services. Now, he is set to bring his expertise to Entitle as its VP of Product to help the company become a prominent player in the emerging cloud permissions management market.

"I joined Entitle because I believe that authorization and permission management is the next frontier in identity and access management, and Entitle is well-positioned to become a major player in this space," said Ran. "Having successfully led the growth of a company from an early stage to a market leader multiple times in my career, I am excited to help drive Entitle's success in this emerging market."

With his strong background in identity management, authentication, and risk detection, Ran is the perfect executive to lead Entitle's product management team. His extensive knowledge of the cyber security industry and experience in leadership roles make him an asset to the company.

Entitle's CEO, Ron Nissim, said, "We're thrilled to have Ran join our team. His experience and leadership in identity and access management will help drive Entitle's growth as we set out to solve the biggest challenges in cloud permissions management."

Entitle is excited to welcome him as their new VP of product and looks forward to his contributions to drive the company's success.

About Entitle

Entitle delivers a Cloud Permission Management platform that enables cybersecurity leaders to control access to cloud infrastructure and applications without friction and pushbacks. Its self-service platform automates provisioning and establishes access visibility and governance across complex, highly dynamic, multi-cloud environments. The company serves numerous high-growth customers including Bloomreach, Billie, Honeybook, At-bay, Bilt, and. For more information visit https://www.entitle.io

