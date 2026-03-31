ENTRAPMENT® INSECTICIDE RECEIVES EPA REGISTRATION FOR ALL AGRICULTURAL CROPS

This physical mode of action insecticide is one of the most broadly registered actives on the market, with the utmost application flexibility for crop input efficiency.





BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune Agriculture, the leader in developing performance based agricultural products using hydrocolloid technology, announces that Entrapment insecticide has received EPA approval to expand the list of crops to include all EPA crop groups. Entrapment can now be sprayed on any plant regardless of the setting: agricultural, ornamental, greenhouse, controlled environment ag, golf course, turf, etc. The EPA also approved an expanded list of insect pests.

Entrapment insecticide's physical mode of action transforms every tank mix spray droplet into a potential trap on the plant's surface. Formulated with Rhexalloid® technology, Entrapment uses the physics of rheology to engulf, trap, and immobilize pests without the downsides of traditional chemistries. With 0-day PHI, no limit on spray interval or number of applications, and a low potential for resistance development, Entrapment can be applied regardless of beneficials' and pollinators' activities.

Some of the new pests on the expanded label include difficult to control insects such as spotted wing drosophila on soft skinned fruits, cotton jassid on cotton, southern and hairy chinch bugs on turf, and spotted lanternfly in vineyards, orchards and on ornamentals.

"Entrapment provides dependable control on a broad range of pests, even obscure species, as well as application flexibility for growers, an attribute that is missing from most chemical standards," said Dr. Ed Quattlebaum, Director of Product Development at Attune Agriculture.

Designed to be used as a stand-alone product, or in combination or rotation with traditional chemical insecticides, Entrapment can extend the longevity of existing chemistries by delaying pesticide resistance. The product line features four formulations, one of which is OMRI listed.

For more information on Entrapment insecticide, visit www.attuneag.com.



About Attune Agriculture

Born from over 100 years of hydrocolloid expertise, Attune Agriculture combines deep roots in food science and agriculture to create performance-based crop inputs that are safe for the environment and the people who use them. For more information, please visit www.attuneag.com.

Contact: Lorena Andon

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 561-570- 1792





SOURCE Attune Agriculture