Entrata Achieves Multiple Awards in the Winter 2024 G2 Reports

Entrata recognized in multiple categories by G2 for providing best-in-class software for its customers in the multifamily housing industry

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, announced today that it has received multiple awards by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the cumulative data obtained through the responses of real users for each of the categories featured in the G2 review database. For the Winter 2024 Report, Entrata received a combined ten recognitions from the G2 Grid Report, Index Report, and Momentum Report.

"We are honored to have received multiple G2 awards and it truly shows the validation of the partnerships we thrive to create with our customers to provide them the very best software," said Catherine Wong, Chief Product and Operating Officer at Entrata. "Entrata continues to expand and enhance its offerings – incorporating new solutions like Entrata Business Intelligence and Homebody resident services – and we don't plan to slow that innovation down. We are committed to building industry-leading software that includes seamlessly integrated AI functionality that will further improve the experience for both our customers and their residents."

Entrata received the following awards:

G2 Grid Report Awards , which recognize products that have the most satisfied customers and the largest presence in the market. Leader in the America Regional Grid Leader in the Mid-Market Grid Leader in the in the Enterprise Grid Leader in the Mid-Market America Regional Grid Leader in the Small Business Grid Leader in the Small Business America Regional Grid

G2 Index Reports Awards take a deeper look into what matters most to buyers – product usability, implementation, relationship, and results. Best Relationship in the Mid-Market Relationship Index Best Usability in the Mid-Market Usability Index Highest User in the Mid-Market Implementation Index

G2 Momentum Reports Awards recognize which products are innovating and growing, which are remaining stagnant, and which are falling behind. Products in the Leader tier rank in the top 25% of their category's products by their users. Momentum Leader in the Momentum Grid

Each G2 report is based on ratings by business professionals. Users refer to the reports to discover the right solutions to solve your real-world business problems. Entrata's software achieved multiple high ratings on each report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Each award represents companies that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews." For more information about Entrata, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

