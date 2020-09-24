Entrata Announces Full Speaker Lineup For 2020 Virtual Event

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata announced today the full guest speaker lineup for its 2020 virtual event, Entrata Connect , to be held on October 7, 14, 21 and 28. The lineup includes world-renowned business leaders, celebrities and other luminaries who are set to share their unique perspectives and provide valuable insight for Connect attendees:

Matthew McConaughey - Academy Award-Winning actor Matthew McConaughey's career spans over 40 feature films. The Texas native is heralded for his constant career reinvention. He co-created his own bourbon (Wild Turkey Longbranch), is part-owner of MLS team Austin FC and serves as the minister of culture for the University of Texas sports arena. McConaughey is a dedicated philanthropist whose Just Keep Livin Foundation empowers high school students to make healthy choices for a better future.

Bear Grylls - Bear Grylls is the world's most recognizable outdoor adventure and survival expert. He has trained in martial arts, spent three years in the British Special Forces and has perfected a skillset that allows him to pit himself against the worst Mother Nature has to offer. He has produced a number of successful television programs and written dozens of books, including his bestselling autobiography, "Mud, Sweat, and Tears."

Leslie Odom Jr. - Leslie Odom Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton." He released several chart-topping albums while maintaining an extensive acting career including roles in the television series "Central Park" and the upcoming film "The Many Saints of Newark." In 2018 he added "author" to his list of accomplishments, releasing the book "Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning."

Tony Finau - Tony Finau's consistent play has made him one of the most recognized and successful golfers on the PGA Tour today. Currently ranked 14th in the official world golf rankings, Finau has three top-four finishes at PGA events this year, including a T4 finish at the 2020 PGA Championship. Off of the golf course, Finau is known for his humble attitude, family-first values and charitable giving, where the Tony Finau Foundation, funded by a percentage of his winnings, helps underprivileged children in his native Utah.

Carla Harris - Carla Harris is a Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley. In her 30+ year career on Wall St., she has had extensive industry experiences in sectors including technology, media, telecommunications and healthcare. She's also a best-selling author of two books: "Expect to Win" and "Strategize to Win."

Dr. Peter Lovatt - Dr. Lovatt is a researcher, author and co-founder of the Movement in Practice (MIP) Academy, a specialist provider of education in the psychology of movement and dance. With a background in both dance and cognitive psychology, he takes his audiences on thought-provoking and entertaining explorations of the psychology of movement and how it affected uniquely human skills that are important in education, healthcare and the workplace.

Molly Fletcher - Hailed as "the female Jerry Maguire," Molly Fletcher spent two decades as one of the world's only female sports agents. She has negotiated over $500 million in contracts and represented hundreds of sports biggest stars. Molly is the author of four books and her company provides negotiation training workshops all over the country.

Robert Pinnegar - Bob Pinnegar is the president and CEO of the National Apartment Association (NAA), leading industry professionals, researchers and local affiliates, spearheading advocacy and public policy efforts, building strategic partnerships and overseeing the development of educational programs. Prior to joining NAA, Pinnegar served as the Executive Director and chief lobbyist for the San Diego County Apartment Association.

Doug Bibby - Doug Bibby is the president of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), representing the industry on Capitol Hill, promoting research and advocating for rental housing across a broad spectrum of issues. Prior to joining NMHC, Bibby spent 16 years as a senior officer of Fannie Mae, where he served on the company's management committee.

Entrata Connect will virtually bring together multifamily professionals from all around the nation for updates on how the industry has fared through the COVID-19 crisis, to explore new and developing industry technologies and to delve into the latest updates to the Entrata platform to help users maximize efficiency and profitability.

The virtual-only event will be broadcast via four weekly episodes during October. Registration is free and the event is open to multifamily professionals in any position. Those interested are encouraged to register at www.entrata.com/connect .

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com .

