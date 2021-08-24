Entrata Appoints Chris Harrington as New Chief Revenue Officer

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, today announced the hire of Chris Harrington as Chief Revenue Officer. Harrington brings extensive experience growing some of the most recognizable tech companies in Utah and beyond, including Domo, XANT, Omniture and Adobe.

"Chris is an immensely talented leader and businessman, who has proven time and again that he knows how to intelligently grow the company and revenue, while keeping the main focus on clients and employees," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "Entrata is at an exciting stage of growth, and our journey is just beginning. I can't think of anyone better suited for this position at this time than Chris and his stellar group of sales and marketing professionals."

Before Entrata, Harrington was the CEO of XANT where he led the company through a complete rebrand and further built its industry-leading AI sales technology. Prior to joining XANT, he was President and a member of the board of directors at Domo, where he drove annual revenue in excess of $150M helping build the company into the market leading business intelligence system it is today, as well as through a successful IPO. Before Domo, he joined Adobe as the Vice President, Americas Enterprise Sales, following Omniture's acquisition by Adobe for $1.8B. While at Omniture, Harrington led all customer facing operations from $3.4M to $500M in annual revenue in seven years.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to be a part of some of the most exciting tech businesses in Utah during my career and have watched as Entrata has grown into the force that it is today. I'm thrilled to be joining at this pivotal stage of the company's evolution," said Harrington. "The marketing, sales and customer success teams have built incredible programs that have helped to galvanize Entrata as the clear leader and innovator in the space. With the recent funding and focus on growth, the next few years are going to be extremely exciting."

Entrata recently closed $507 million in funding and plans to more than double its research and development spend, with an aggressive go-to-market strategy including international expansion planned in the near future. It is the fastest-growing software company in real estate, with over $200 million in annual recurring revenue, more than 2,100 employees and plans to add hundreds more in the coming year.

