Entrata Core Now Implemented on More Than 1 Million Units

LEHI, Utah, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology provider, today announced that 1 million units across all business verticals are now implemented onto Entrata Core ™, a comprehensive suite of accounting, leasing, purchasing and facilities software for the property management industry. The milestone was surpassed earlier this month.

"Every new client instantly becomes a new technology partner, and we're delighted that more and more apartment operators are seeing the benefits and user-friendliness Core has to offer," said Chase Harrington, president and chief operating officer for Entrata. "The 1 million milestone is at once humbling and a driving force. We'll continue to revolutionize the platform to ensure it keeps pace with a rapidly evolving industry."

Full platform Entrata Core users are able to sign in once and access all applications and reports in a single database that allows for easy monitoring of an entire portfolio.

In addition to surpassing the 1 million unit milestone, Entrata is highlighting the following stats from the last year:

Partnerships with 583 property management companies

A total of 2,035,538 units on the Entrata platform

Nearly 20,000,000 rent payments processed last year

More than $17 billion processed in rent payments last year

"It's an exciting time to be partnered with Entrata," said Tracy Bowers, Managing Director at Matrix Residential. "They continue to create and test new products, optimize existing offerings and look for ways to provide innovative solutions to the industry. We appreciate having a partner that engages with us so we can customize the platform to meet our goals."

As Entrata continues to remain on the cutting-edge of innovation, the company offered a few additional product updates ahead of the Apartmentalize conference in Denver (June 26-29):

Major overhaul to ResidentPortal ™. The product has been revamped to meet updated client/industry needs and standards. Clients are currently beta testing the product and it is nearing release.

Approaching 10 million feet. Entrata Commercial ™ is growing exponentially. While currently wrapping up beta, the platform has 7 million feet of commercial space and is on a rapid pace to reach the 10-million threshold before the end of the year.

Military housing presence expands. Entrata is currently working with leading military housing providers to build and refine its military product, Entrata Military ™. This process is nearing completion, at which point the company will seek additional partners.

Entrata Student Pricing. The company this year unveiled the first-ever pricing platform designed specifically for the student housing industry. The product seamlessly integrates with Entrata Pricing ™ for conventional homes, enabling apartment operators with both student and conventional products to easily utilize both products. The product is in full beta and is scheduled to go live in August.

Community Access™ feature added. As part of Entrata's unified smart home efforts, the Entratamation ™ platform is adding a new community access feature which can be used to unlock apartment doors, clubhouses and other community areas from a smartphone. The Entratamation product will be available for live demos at the 2019 Apartmentalize conference.

