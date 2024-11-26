Entrepreneur and Designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Launches Exclusive Collection with QVC

Bring true designer touches into your own home with the Mrs. H collection

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, today announced a new exclusive home décor collection with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, entrepreneur, designer, and wife of global fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger. Mrs. H, her signature home collection designed especially for QVC, premieres on-air and on QVC.com on November 26.

"Dee has been immersed in the business of fashion and design for decades, traveling the world and finding inspiration from various places and cultures," said Kristen Stevens, Vice President of Home and GMM, QVC. "This collection beautifully combines Dee's aesthetic with functional yet stylish décor. With inspiration from the cozy elegance of Dee's homes in Greenwich to the Caribbean, our QVC customers can welcome every season by incorporating Mrs. H décor into their own spaces."

The Mrs. H assortment features elements of stag head designs, luxurious and cozy fabrications, plaid accents, rich gold and pewter, faux bois finishes and beautifully crafted home fragrance. With cozy blanket fabrications, ornate dining sets, and elegant home fragrances the collection brings designer touches into one's home. The launch collection features 10 items that are perfect for holiday gifting and entertaining priced from $14.99 - $119.00.

"My debut collection is inspired by our Greenwich residence where we lived for over 10 years," says Dee. "I have always had a love for décor and entertaining and QVC is the perfect place to bring this collection to life and allow me to share my passion with customers. Each piece in this collection is a personal reflection of my style and inspired by décor in my own homes that hold a special place in my heart. I am excited to share this collection with the QVC customers and bring my touches of beautiful elegance into their homes."

Experience the debut of the Mrs. H collection during "Dennis Basso & Friends - Holiday Edition" on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 PM EST with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and shop the full assortment now on QVC.com.

About Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger burst onto the fashion scene as a young model gracing covers and working around the world. A true jetsetter, her extensive travels from Milan to Paris, London and more, have given Dee an appreciation for fashion textiles, handbag and shoe materials and the entire design process. This passion led to her founding her namesake brand, Dee Ocleppo, a line of affordable luxury goods. With Dee Ocleppo, she strives to fill a gap in the market by offering luxurious and artisan made shoes. In addition to its own website, the brand's pieces are currently available in the most cutting-edge retailers, Farfetch, The Webster and Saks. Dee recently broadened her retail presence this Fall, and launched her new apparel line, DO by Dee Ocleppo, with Nordstrom this October. The new collection ranges from sportswear, denim, tops, skirts and bottoms to T-shirts, bodysuits and outerwear. In addition to handbags, shoes and clothing, she is also launching a line of lifestyle enhancing home goods with QVC this holiday season, appropriately named Mrs. H. In 2017, she and her husband, Tommy, invested in Judith Leiber, and she serves as Creative Director and Co-Owner of the iconic brand. Under her leadership, she has transformed the classic line into a must-have brand, and launched collaborations with icons such as Iris Apfel, Hello Kitty, Elvis Presley, Katy Perry and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Dee is a recognized philanthropist for her support for a range of important social and humanitarian causes, including several organizations focused on autism, breast cancer, AIDS research through amfAR and many others.

