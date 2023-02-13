Entrepreneur Expands the Marco's Pizza Footprint in Myrtle Beach, SC

Fastest Growing Pizza Brand* Yearns to Satisfy Myrtle Beach Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of America's favorite brands**, has opened its newest Myrtle Beach, SC location at 955 Wood Duck Drive. Pizza lovers in the community can expect only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from the new Marco's Pizza.

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

One of Marco's largest franchise operators, Kal Gullapalli, is bringing the newest location to Myrtle Beach. After years on Wall Street, Gullapalli decided to join the Marco's brand in 2021 and has since opened Marco's Pizza locations across the southeast, including 22 stores in South Carolina. Myrtle Beach is a travel destination and Gullapalli hopes that Marco's will be a staple in the community for residents and out-of-towners.

"Myrtle Beach is such a lively and dynamic community and Marco's Pizza will continue to serve even more of the area with its delicious, authentic menu items," said Gullapalli. "Whether you're Myrtle Beach residents, snowbirds, or on vacation and looking for a delicious meal to enjoy with friends and family, Marco's Pizza will be there for you."

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Beyond its delicious pizza, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Myrtle Beach pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location in Myrtle Beach, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (854) 600-1990. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States*. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

**Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, [email protected], 847-945-1300

