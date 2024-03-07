Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Anago Cleaning Systems Among This Year's Top Franchises Under $50K

Commercial Cleaning Proves Profitable & Viable During Economic Volatility

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems announced it earned the #3 spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 50 Franchises Under $50K. This highly competitive list recognizes the top 50 franchise brands that continue evolving and maintaining relevance with the latest trends while reporting North America's most significant franchise unit growth. In a follow-up rating, Entrepreneur listed Anago as a top franchise under $25K.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system. It allows successful professionals to operate their expansive regional franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels focus on running their business, while Anago Cleaning Systems provides marketing technologies, sales support, and critical growth tools. "Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be proud of the recognition by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and dynamic growth of our company," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Our world-class franchise model is easily accessible to many hardworking entrepreneurs who want more control of their financial future. The Anago brand offers this opportunity and is supported by innovative technology and a passion for serving communities nationwide."

Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises Under $50K ranking is based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Most recently, Anago ranked #51 in Entrepreneur Magazine's yearly Franchise 500 ranking. Anago Cleaning Systems' ranking position demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with entrepreneurs and clients.

Several factors contribute to the viability of Anago's commercial cleaning franchise model, including its essential service label, cost-effective solutions, flexibility and scalability, and award-winning franchise support.

"What we've seen at Anago is that not only has commercial cleaning franchising survived economic volatility—it's thriving," added Povlitz. "One growth indicator is the substantial number of franchise opportunity inquiries we receive yearly."

One area of particular interest is the rise of outsourcing trends. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of businesses outsourcing non-core functions to focus on their core competencies.

"Cleaning is often considered a non-core function; outsourcing it to a commercial cleaning franchise allows businesses to concentrate on their primary operations. This trend has contributed to the growth of the commercial cleaning industry," concluded Povlitz.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

