Entrepreneur Names RE/MAX a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchise Worldwide for the Second Year in a Row

Leading global real estate franchisor recognized on the well-respected list for 22 years

DENVER, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, is recognized as a fastest-growing franchise in the March issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The accolade comes on the heels of RE/MAX earning recognition as a top franchisor in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and, most recently, the global real estate franchisor was also inducted into the inaugural Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, having ranked for 35+ consecutive years on the prestigious Franchise 500 list. This is the 22nd time RE/MAX has made the Fastest-Growing list. Motto® Mortgage, the second franchisor of the RE/MAX Holdings family of brands, was also recognized as a fastest-growing franchise.

"RE/MAX continues to rank on these respected lists because entrepreneurs see the value in aligning with a top brand that empowers them to be in business for themselves but not by themselves," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of RE/MAX Global and Commercial. "RE/MAX franchisees are truly industry leaders around the world. They are a growth-focused group who are dedicated to raising the standards of the real estate industry everywhere."

RE/MAX was ranked among the 25 brands with the greatest franchise growth outside of the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger with an innovative approach to business and entrepreneurial culture, affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to conduct business with great independence. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, which is more than any other real estate brand.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

To view the full ranking list of franchises growing fastest internationally from Entrepreneur, click here.

*Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC