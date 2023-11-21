Entrepreneur Names Two BELFOR Franchise Group Brands as Top Franchises for Veterans

1-800 WATER DAMAGE and redbox+ Dumpsters earn spots on the business magazine's prestigious list of the top 150 franchise companies that are best suited for veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two BELFOR Franchise Group brands, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and redbox+ Dumpsters , have been named as Top Franchises for Veterans in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine, a leading business magazine that focuses on the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE and redbox+ Dumpsters have both earned spots on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of the top 150 franchise companies that are best suited for veterans.

"We value our veterans and want to ensure they receive the respect they deserve within our franchising system," said BELFOR Franchise Group Senior Vice President of Franchise Development Doug Smith. "Veterans frequently possess many of the qualities we look for in potential franchisees. They are industrious, able to adhere to a system and motivated to serve others. We are proud that these BELFOR Franchise Group brands have achieved this honor."

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading and privately held residential and commercial services franchise group. It is the parent organization for 13 service-based franchise opportunities in the restoration, home services and commercial cleaning industries.

Each year, Entrepreneur encourages franchisors to apply for its annual list of the top franchises for veterans. This year, the media group had almost 500 applicants. Entrepreneur chose the final list of 150 franchise brands after considering the veteran incentives offered by each company, the methods employed to attract and support veteran franchisees, and the respective rankings of each company in the 2023 Franchise 500 .

"It is truly an honor to consistently welcome veteran members to our fast-growing franchise network," said 1-800 WATER DAMAGE President Tim Fagan. "This is a testament to our commitment in providing excellent opportunities and support for veterans looking to enter the business world."

Director of Operations, Sean Foley, said redbox+ Dumpsters is proud to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Top Franchise for Veterans.

"We want to help all veterans who have served our country reach their financial and career goals," Foley said. "We believe that veterans make exceptional entrepreneurs, and we offer a discount to all qualified veterans to make their path to business ownership more accessible."

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a residential and commercial services franchise group. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include: 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ , DUCTZ , HOODZ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

1-800 WATER DAMAGE has decades-long experience in property restoration services with a strong emphasis on customer care. With more than 150 locations across the United States, the brand offers a full array of services including water and flood damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage restoration, and critical cleaning and sanitizing for both residential and commercial locations, with some locations also offering biohazard and trauma clean-up and reconstruction. The company has been ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list every year since 2021. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services franchise brands.

To learn about available franchise opportunities with 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, visit 1800waterdamagefranchise.com .

About redbox+ Dumpsters

The redbox+ Dumpsters concept began with a simple mission: find a unique way to help customers manage their waste disposal needs with increased efficiency and convenience. This was the inspiration that led to a hand-drawn sketch of what would become the company's Elite container that would forever change the industry. The innovative concept evolved into our exclusive, U.S.-patented line of roll-off dumpsters with an attached portable toilet. redbox+ Dumpsters has a national presence throughout the United States and is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services franchise brands. The company has been listed on the Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list since 2022. To learn more about the redbox+ Dumpsters franchise opportunity, visit redboxplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group