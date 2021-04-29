Entrepreneur Recognizes Motto Mortgage with Numerous Rankings and Honors

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolades from Entrepreneur Magazine keep accruing for the Motto® Mortgage brand. Recently, Motto Mortgage was named as one of Entrepreneur's 2021 Top New franchise brands1, ranking #6 out of 100, as well as an Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise2 for 2021, with a ranking of #98 out of 150.

This is the third year in a row Motto Mortgage has been honored on these two lists. Motto Mortgage raised its ranking in the Top New category for 2021, jumping 11 spots and earning a place in the top ten.

Additionally, for the second year in succession, Entrepreneur recognized Motto Mortgage as one of the Best Franchise Brands3. In April, the brand was also named as a 2021 Top Franchise for Less Than $100,0004, ranking #13 out of 100.

Earlier this year, Motto Mortgage was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 42nd annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #147 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category5. Placement in the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This was the second consecutive year that Motto Mortgage has been included in the prestigious Franchise 500.

"We are thrilled with our 2021 Entrepreneur list rankings. Being honored for multiple years running is a testament to the power of the nationwide Motto Mortgage network and showcases the strength of our brand," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only offers an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 125 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 262 participating franchise systems that began franchising in the last 5 years (in 2016 or later).

2Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added worldwide between July 2019 to July 2020 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,116 participating franchises across all industries.

3Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Best of the Best franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2017 to July 2018 of 1,116 participating franchise systems, which ranked the company number 1 in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

4Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Top Low-Cost Franchise in the "Top franchises for less than $100,000" category based on the company's initial investment range and Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020.

52021 Franchise 500® and category ranking based on Entrepreneur Magazine's analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 1,1116 participating franchise systems.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

