ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces 2023 Q3 Financial Results

XI'AN, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP ("EUBG" or the "Company") (OTCBB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group commented, "Over the course of the three months concluding on September 30, 2023, our company achieved noteworthy financial results. During this period, our total revenue amounted to $1,714,786, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 113.9% when compared to the same period in the preceding year. This notable upturn in revenue can be primarily attributed to our highly valued consultation services, which we provided to a key client actively involved in the dynamic and rapidly expanding field of live streaming.

"Our commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering tailored solutions have not only fostered strong client relationships but have also enabled us to position ourselves as a trusted and reliable partner within the competitive live streaming market. The impressive increase in revenue for the mentioned three-month period is a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and ability to drive results for our clients. This expanded passage offers more context and detail about the company's performance and the factors contributing to its revenue growth." Mr. Tao added.

Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022


$

% of
Revenues

$

% of
Revenues













Revenues

$

1,714,786


100

%

$

801,784


100

%

Cost of revenues

(114,040)


(7)

%

(140,009)


(17)

%

Gross profit

1,600,746


93

%

661,775


83

%

Selling Expenses:

(9,277)


(1)

%

(10,043)


(1)

%

General and administrative expenses

(380,211)


(22)

%

(423,931)


(53)

%

Total other income (expenses), net

9,447


1

%

(124,016)


(15)

%

Income before income tax

1,220,705


71

%

103,785


13

%

Income tax expense

(479,535)


(28)

%

(135,784)


(17)

%

Net income (loss)

$

741,170


43

%

$

(31,999)


(4)

%

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the three months ended September 30, 2023, we generated revenue of $1,714,786, which represents an increase of $913,002 or 113.9% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was mainly contributed by our consultation services to a client engaged in live streaming business.

Cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $114,040, which represented a slight decrease of $25,969 or 18.5% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Profit margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 93.4%, which represents an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period in the prior year. By closing managing the number of employees, we were able to effectively control our labor costs. As a result, the cost of revenues, which primarily consisted of direct labor costs, did not increase in alignment with the revenue growth, resulting in an increase in profit margin.

Gross profit: The gross profit was $1,600,746 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, which represented an increase of $938,971 or 141.9% as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net income (loss): We generated a net income of $741,170 and net loss of $31,999 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $8,706,694 and $7,193,591 of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, respectively were held at financial institutions and online payment platforms located in the PRC and Hong Kong that management believes to be of high credit quality.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 

Nine months ended September 30,


2023

2022


$

% of
Revenues

$

% of
Revenues













Revenues

$

4,597,664


100

%

$

2,851,656


100

%

Cost of revenues

(337,175)


(7)

%

(565,820)


(20)

%

Gross profit

4,260,489


93

%

2,285,836


80

%

Selling Expenses:

(15,995)


0

%

(34,957)


(1)

%

General and administrative expenses

(1,194,007)


(26)

%

(1,066,604)


(37)

%

Total other income, net

40,260


1

%

35,905


1

%

Income before income tax

3,090,747


67

%

1,220,180


43

%

Income tax expense

(1,227,673)


(27)

%

(595,156)


(21)

%

Net income

$

1,863,074


41

%

$

625,024


22

%

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we generated revenue of $4,597,664, which represents an increase of $1,746,008 or 61.2% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was mainly contributed by our consultation services to a client engaged in live streaming business.

Cost of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $337,175, which represented a decrease of $228,645 or 40.4% compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in cost of revenue is mainly due to the absence of direct operating costs related to digital training services used in the current period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, direct operating costs related to these services were $185,220.

Profit margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 92.6%, which represents an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period in the prior year. By closing managing the number of employees, we were able to effectively control our labor costs. As a result, the cost of revenues, which primarily consisted of direct labor costs, did not increase in alignment with the revenue growth, resulting in an increase in profit margin.

Gross profit: The gross profit was $4,260,489 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which represented an increase of $1,974,653 or 86.4% as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $1,863,074 and $625,024 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms.  The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company's mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies' founders in utilizing the company's digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains projections and "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
Jianyong Li
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-(029) 86100263

Investor Relations:
Tina Li
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: +86-13721971703 (from China)
+1-281-250-4349 (from U.S.)

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



September
30,
2023

December 31,
2022







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,706,694

$

7,193,591

Accounts receivable

643,424


234,978

Other receivables and prepayments

40,231


73,069

Total current assets

9,390,349


7,501,638









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Plant and equipment, net

122,988


188,889

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

39,999


83,077

Total non-current assets

162,987


271,966









TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,553,336

$

7,773,604









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Other payables and accrued liabilities

$

194,204

$

369,727

Other payables and accrued liabilities – related party

1,940


-

Receipt in advance

-


1,710

Operating lease liabilities, current

39,999


54,705

Tax payables

379,933


94,758

Amount due to a director

3,498


167,936

Total current liabilities

619,574


688,836









NON-CURRENT LIABILITY







Deferred tax liabilities

302,205


172,196

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

-


28,372

Total non-current liabilities

302,205


200,568









TOTAL LIABILITIES

921,779


889,404









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,100,000 shares authorized, Nil (December 31, 2022:
Nil) shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023

-


-

Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,800,000,000 shares authorized, 1,701,181,423
(December 31, 2022: 1,701,181,423) shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023

170,118


170,118

Additional paid-in capital

6,453,048


6,453,048

Statutory reserves

65,911


65,911

Retained earnings

1,910,289


47,215

Accumulated other comprehensive income

32,191


147,908

Total stockholders' equity

8,631,557


6,884,200

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

9,553,336

$

7,773,604

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



For the three months ended
September 30,

For the nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$

1,714,786

$

801,784

$

4,597,664

$

2,851,656

Cost of revenue

(114,040)


(140,009)


(337,175)


(565,820)

Gross profit

1,600,746


661,775


4,260,489


2,285,836

Selling expenses

(9,277)


(10,043)


(15,995)


(34,957)

General and administrative expenses

(380,211)


(423,931)


(1,194,007)


(1,066,604)

Income from operations

1,211,258


227,801


3,050,487


1,184,275

Other income (expenses):















Interest income

3,068


10,522


21,568


33,489

Exchange loss

(2,936)


(135,842)


(56,566)


(107,920)

Sundry income

9,315


1,304


75,258


110,336

Total other income(expenses), net

9,447


(124,016)


40,260


35,905

Income before income tax

1,220,705


103,785


3,090,747


1,220,180

Income tax expense

(479,535)


(135,784)


(1,227,673)


(595,156)

Net income (loss)

$

741,170

$

(31,999)

$

1,863,074

$

625,024

Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(22,896)


(128,843)


(115,717)


(365,759)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

718,274

$

(160,842)

$

1,747,357

$

259,265

















Net income per share - Basic and diluted

$

0.00

*

$

0.00

*

$

0.00

*

$

0.00

*

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding















- Basic and Diluted

1,701,181,423


1,701,181,423


1,701,181,423


1,701,181,423

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars)



For the nine months ended
September 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income

$

1,863,074

$

625,024

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated from operating activities:







Depreciation

59,558


62,516

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

40,003


40,575

Deferred tax liabilities

129,523


(33,117)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Other receivables and prepayments

30,257


11,128

Accounts receivable

(437,017)


(244,432)

Accounts payable

-


(111,527)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(164,298)


(159,123)

Tax payables

301,211


106,699

Contract liabilities

-


(208,106)

Receipt in advance

(1,678)


(4,969)

Operating lease liabilities

(40,003)


(40,574)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,780,630


44,094









Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,849)


(9,746)

Loan receivables from an unrelated third party

-


(1,060,394)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,849)


(1,070,140)









Cash flows used in financing activities







Repayment to a director

(164,439)


(3,490)

Net cash used in financing activities

(164,439)


(3,490)









Effect of exchange rates on cash

(101,239)


(289,162)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,513,103


(1,318,698)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,193,591


7,649,129

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

8,706,694

$

6,330,431









Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid during the period for:







Income taxes

$

650,101

$

369,878

Withholding tax paid

-


151,485

SOURCE ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

