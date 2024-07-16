Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore Honored with Maryland Inno Fire Awards 2024

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore (EO Baltimore) is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Maryland Inno Fire Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the significant strides EO Baltimore has made in expanding its accelerator program and fostering entrepreneurship in the region.

EO Baltimore's accelerator program (EOA), which provides essential guidance to small business owners, has seen remarkable growth. From just three participants in 2020, the program has expanded to 14 participants in 2024. This growth underscores the program's increasing popularity and its effectiveness in supporting early-stage businesses with revenues between $250,000 and $1M annually.

Key Highlights

With Michael Raphael's Leadership as the EOA's Chair, EO Baltimore plans to nearly double the size of its accelerator program, offering critical support to more local entrepreneurs. This expansion is part of the chapter's ongoing efforts to foster entrepreneurial growth and provide essential guidance to Baltimore-area small businesses owners.

To enhance accessibility to the accelerator program, EO Baltimore is launching a new scholarship initiative in July 2024. This scholarship will cover approximately $500 of the $2,700 annual membership cost, making it easier for more entrepreneurs to benefit from the program.

EO Baltimore has also opened a new 1,700-square-foot clubhouse at 1909 Thames St. This venue will host events, panel discussions, and serve as a central hub for entrepreneurial activity, further strengthening the local business community.

Under the leadership of Shannon Roberts, president of EO Baltimore and founder of the marketing firm Brand Builders, the chapter continues to innovate and expand its impact. Roberts' vision and dedication are driving the organization's growth and influence in the region.

Winning The Fire Awards

Winning the Fire Awards recognition in the "Ecosystem Builders" category underscores EO Baltimore's role in fostering a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and contributing significantly to the local business community. This accolade from Maryland Inno and the Baltimore Business Journal not only recognizes the past achievements of EO Baltimore but also positions it as a key player in shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Maryland.

"One measure of success for our Accelerator program is the number of graduates into our EO chapter as full fledged members above the $1MM revenue level. The learning and support we provide helps our business owner participants grow their businesses to get to the next level."

—Michael Raphael, Accelerator Chair EO Baltimore| Founder and CEO of Direct Dimensions, Inc.

For more information about this award, please visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/inno/stories/awards/2024/07/11/fire-awards-entrepreneurs-organization-accelerator.html

For more information about EO Baltimore's Accelerator Program, please visit: https://www.eobaltimore.org/accelerator

Learn More About EO Baltimore

EO Baltimore is a thriving chapter of the global Entrepreneurs' Organization, home to nearly 50 passionate entrepreneurs who drive economic, social, and cultural growth in Baltimore. The organization offers world-class events, leadership development programs, and a supportive network that helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential in both business and personal life.

For more information about EO Baltimore, the accelerator program, or upcoming events, please visit eobaltimore.org.

