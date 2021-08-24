Entrepreneurs' Organization of Baltimore Appoints Kwame Kuadey as New President

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Baltimore (EO Baltimore) is pleased to announce that it has elected a new president, Kwame Kuadey, the founder of Thrive Company, LLC. EO Baltimore has also appointed new board members from 10 entrepreneurial Maryland businesses for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Kuadey will lead the newly-appointed Board for a 2-year presidential term.

Kwame has been an influential member of Maryland's entrepreneurial community for more than a decade. His recognitions for entrepreneurial success include Maryland's 2014 EY Entrepreneur of The Year award, SmartCEO Future 50 Award Winner, and the Baltimore Business Journal's "40 under 40" list. Kuadey, who has appeared on ABC's Shark Tank, is an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurial Finance at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, and an Advisory Boardmember of Betamore.

"Baltimore's entrepreneurial community is thriving, and I am proud to lead our Chapter in helping entrepreneurs achieve their full potential. We are guided by an authentic, inspiring purpose and ambition to 10X our achievements in life and business," says Kuadey. "At our core, we are a collection of like-minded entrepreneurs focused on smart business growth, personal development, and community engagement. Exactly what the Baltimore region needs as we come out of this 2-year pandemic."

The new board of EO Baltimore:

President - Kwame Kuadey, Thrive Company, LLC

Accelerator Chair - Michael Raphael, Direct Dimensions, Inc.

Finance Chair - Catherine Goin, OPSPro

Forum Chair – Meredith Ford, FolioCollaborative

Forum Co-Chair - Alan Klug, Klug Services Inc.

Communications Chair - Matt Doud, Planit Advertising

Learning Chair - Melissa Benson, Eleven Courses

Membership Chair - Shannon Roberts, Brand Builders

Membership Co-Chair - Marcy Sagel, MSA Interiors

Member Engagement Chair - Rick Byrd, Byrd Design and Build LLC

Strategic Alliance Chair - Sandeep Thakrar, Neema Hospitality

"Covid challenged business in ways never before experienced, with the past year being exceptionally hard on small businesses, leading many to shut down. According to the Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS) , 72.0% of Maryland businesses reported a negative impact due to Covid. However, with the support of EO Baltimore, member companies report 100% business continuity among our chapter," said outgoing EO Baltimore president Matthew Doud. "We are entering this new year with renewed optimism, strong leadership and great enthusiasm for the local and global opportunities planned for our members."

About the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO)

Founded in 1987, the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) enables business owners to learn from each other, leading to greater business success and an enriched personal life. EO's vision is to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs. With a network of 14,000+ like-minded leaders across 61 countries, EO is well on its way. EO's member network is committed to accessing the world's top experts, growing beyond personal limits, and making breakthroughs as entrepreneurs redefine and realize their goals in life and in business.

EO Baltimore has more than 35 members and is currently accepting applications for our fall membership class. Qualified applicants will own majority ownership in a privately-held business of at least $1 M in annual revenues. For more information about the global Entrepreneurs' Organization, visit www.eonetwork.org or for local membership contact Membership Chair Shannon Roberts at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Matthew Doud, Planit

[email protected]

410.302.4544

SOURCE Entrepreneurs' Organization of Baltimore

