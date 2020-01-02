Entrepreneurs Quickly Scoop Up New Jeremiah's Italian Ice Franchise Opportunity

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After developing a cult-like following since its founding in 1996, and with 23 locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah's Italian Ice announced it is ready to share its decadent Italian Ice, premium Soft Ice Cream and signature Gelati treats nationwide with its category-defining franchise opportunity. An opportunity 23 years in the making, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is poised to become the "Premier Frozen Dessert Franchise of the New Decade."

Within 6 months of announcing its highly anticipated franchise opportunity, the family-friendly frozen dessert favorite has amassed non-stop demand and has sold more than 50 franchises to more than 20 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Texas and North Carolina. Among the 24 signed franchisees 14 are multi-unit contracts, and the brand is on track to have 100 stores open or in development in the next two years. The Jeremiah's franchise opportunity is perfectly simple, delivering limitless possibilities and endless potential to guests, while maintaining a streamlined, efficient operation, in addition to a product and culture unlike anything you've ever experienced.

As dessert connoisseurs across the country will soon find out, Jeremiah's Italian Ice boasts over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream, A synthesis of these two core products – the Jeremiah's Gelati – is the showcase of the menu with layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offering nearly limitless flavor combinations. The Gelati is much like Jeremiah's itself, respecting tradition while creating the perfect dessert evolution for the new decade and beyond.

Since its origin, Jeremiah's Ice has developed itself upon the foundations of an engaging, family-friendly culture. Jeremiah's has ingrained itself within its local communities, serving as a staple hot spot for local residents and has forged a loyal following, regularly involved with community activities and catering events, from weddings and birthday parties to sporting events and school fairs. Jeremiah's has been recognized as one of Orlando Business Journal's 'Fast 50 of Central Florida,' one of the Orlando Sentinel's 'Best Bets' 9 years consecutively, and recently received the Orlando Foodie award for 'Best Frozen Treats' for the 10th straight year.

"We are a bold, playful brand. You feel the energy and vibrant spirit the moment you walk in," said Jeremy Litwack, founder and CEO. "We have an unlimited free samples policy because we want to better engage our customers and get them to try something out of the ordinary. It keeps them coming back because they know there's always something new for them to try."

With flavors ranging from Mango, Red Raspberry and Strawberry-Lemon to Pumpkin Pie and Scoop Froggy Frog™ (mint chocolate chip), Jeremiah's Italian Ice has the ability to indulge a wide spectrum of customer taste preferences, which leaves customers satisfied after every visit. Dubbed "edible art" by locals, Jeremiah's takes a methodical approach to its creations, embedding maximum flavor in every bite and finding the perfect serving temperature to tantalize the taste buds.

"Combining the perfect layering of smooth Italian Ice with our rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream, our Gelatis showcase the continuous innovation and limitless flavor combinations that take us to the next level," Litwack said.

Litwack's relationship with Italian Ice traces back to childhood visits to the Jersey Shore, eating Ice on the boardwalk. In high school and college his passion for the product evolved into a business when he started serving "Water Ice" outside of the Philadelphia Mint to passersby on the street. While attending the University of Delaware, he decided he was going to pursue his entrepreneurial dream and began developing his own recipes and techniques. He brought his product to Central Florida after identifying an opportunity to create a market for authentic Italian Ice in the South.

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP), a holding company that partners with emerging brands and hosts a deep bench of experience and expertise in the Franchising sector, is working with Jeremiah's to facilitate nationwide growth. Initial expansion plans target the Southeast, including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and Texas.

"The frozen dessert segment is demonstrating a renewed focus on high-quality products and a millennial-driven emphasis on unique products, customization and diverse flavors," said PGP co-founder Cameron Cummins. "The timing is ripe to hit refresh in this category and join the Jeremiah's revolution of the $28 billion frozen treat industry."

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 23 thriving locations throughout Florida, Jeremiah's is offering franchises nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Related Links

https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com

