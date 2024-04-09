Jeremiah's Italian Ice Approaches Opening of 150th Location

QSR's Frozen Force Closes Out Q1 2024 with Continued Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice – the hottest brand in the frozen dessert category –continues to see a rise in demand for its franchise opportunity as it nears the opening of its 150th location. In just five short years since partnering with emerging brand accelerator Pivotal Growth Partners and launching its franchise program, the brand has experienced an impressive sixfold increase in units and the expansion into 11 states.

Q1 of 2024 saw continued growth for the brand with the opening of six new franchise locations. The brand's efforts have resulted in it being ranked yet again on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises list for a 3rd year in row. Thrilled with the progress of their growth journey and extremely humbled by and grateful for the franchise partners that have helped to make this journey a success, Jeremiah's looks forward to the opportunity to continue to bring their tasty treats to new markets nationwide.

"We're overjoyed with the demand and growth Jeremiah's has witnessed in 2024 so far," said Michael Keller, CEO and President of Jeremiah's. "We've been lucky to find passionate partners to join us on our mission of introducing communities throughout the country to our delicious frozen treats. Jeremiah's has big plans for our continued development and I can't wait to see what the remainder of the year has in store for us."

Jeremiah's also celebrated its 28-year legacy, leaping back in time to the brands' founding in the leap year of 1996 by Head Frog, Jeremy Litwack. Jeremiah's' Leap Back Month, celebrated this February, was packed full of fun throwback offers and content, which included inviting their J-List loyalty users and social media audience to travel back in time through Leap Years past, sharing the history of the brand and its 'Frogma'-driven culture along the way. Leap Back Month's celebrations culminated in a J-List exclusive Leap Day Party at every location, where J-List guests could celebrate with the Frog Squad and Leap Back Pricing - $.96 Treats, resulting in record-breaking revenue across the system!

Jeremiah's also hosted their annual summit in Q1, giving franchisees time to come together to reflect on their achievements. The brand recognized their Savannah, GA franchise location for the Highest Sales Increase % YOY, its Keller, TX franchise location for the highest Grand Opening Single Day Sales and its Ocala, FL franchise store for the Highest J-List Participation Rate.

"Our franchisees are the backbone of the entire Jeremiah's brand," said Julianna Voyles, Senior Director of Franchise Development for Jeremiah's. "Their commitment and hunger for providing exceptional experiences for their guests are inspiring and we continue to do our best to support them in any way we can. We're privileged to be able to work hand in hand with our partners to help spread joy to the communities we operate within through our craveable menu offerings."

Committed to constantly evolving and innovating, Jeremiah's has been busy whipping up new treats for their customers, launching their partnership with Oreo® for their Oreo®-Palooza event running from March 1-April 30. Offering inventive creations like:

Oreo® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavorite: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, and Oreo® Cookie Crumbles

Oreo Double Stuf® Flavorite: Oreo Crème Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreo® Cookie Crumbles AND Oreo® Crème Swirl Topper!!

Oreo® Frappe Flavorite: Oreo Mocha Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, and Oreo® Cookie Crumbles

To learn more about Jeremiah's Italian Ice, or its franchise opportunities, please visit: https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/.

About Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 100+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand's rapid expansion, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who've led some of the top brands in food service to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit https://jeremiahsfranchise.com/

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

