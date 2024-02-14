Entrepreneurshares Series Trust Announces Fund Closure

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurshares Series Trust announced today that the ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (Nasdaq: ERSX), (the "Fund") will close following a review of market demand. The Entrepreneurshares Series Trust Board of Trustees approved the closing and subsequent liquidation of ERSX. The Fund's last day of trading will be February 23, 2024, which will also be the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants. The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets, and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders on February 29, 2024.

