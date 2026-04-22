Entreprenista Brings Hundreds of Women Founders to Palm Beach Gardens for Immersive Annual Founders Weekend Retreat

More than 300 Visionary Women Entrepreneurs Gathering for Three Days of Connection, Education, and Community

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a premier membership community for ambitious women entrepreneurs, announces the return of its highly anticipated Founders Weekend — a sold out transformative three-day retreat designed to help women entrepreneurs scale their businesses, deepen meaningful connections, and step into their next level of leadership. The event will take place April 30-May 3rd at the iconic PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and brings together hundreds of women founders from across the United States and Canada for an unforgettable in-person experience. This year's gathering is poised to be its biggest yet and provides a compelling story of women-led entrepreneurial power converging in South Florida.

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From curated panels and intimate mastermind sessions to brand marketplace activations and evening celebrations, every element of Founders Weekend is purposely built for transformation. Attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of accomplished women entrepreneurs and business luminaries who have built category-defining companies, including Amanda Goetz, 2x founder, CMO of Alix Earle's Reale Actives, Tisha Thompson, founder of LYS Beauty; Anne Mahlum, founder of [solidcore] and Back on My Feet, who built and exited her fitness empire for nearly $100 million; and Bonny Ghosh, Editor of Inc.

Brand partners including Justworks, BILL, Glamsquad, LolaVie and IT Cosmetics will bring interactive activations to the event's marketplace, offering attendees exclusive access and experiences.

Rounding out the experience, attendees will also be invited to restore and recharge through intentional wellness programming, from guided walks and meditation to an energizing Pvolve class, designed to nourish the whole founder.

"Founders Weekend is the event our community tells us changed their business, and their life," said Stephanie Cartin, Co-Founder of Entreprenista Media. "There is something truly powerful that happens when you put hundreds of driven, generous, visionary women in the same room. We've watched partnerships form, deals close, and lifelong friendships begin over a single weekend. We build this experience from the ground up for exactly that kind of magic, and we can't wait to welcome this year's attendees." said Courtney Spritzer, Co-Founder of Entreprenista.

Follow along and join the conversation on Instagram at @entreprenistas and visit www.entreprenista.com/foundersweekend for full details and programming updates.

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media is dedicated to empowering women by sharing and celebrating their stories and creating a community rooted in connection, support, and access. Through a powerful mix of media and community, Entreprenista helps founders build visibility, credibility, and meaningful relationships that move their businesses forward. Entreprenista Media includes the Entreprenista League , a business membership community for ambitious women founders, and a media platform that reaches millions of women each month. The company is also home to the Entreprenista Podcast Network, which features top-ranked shows including the Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos. The Entreprenista League supports women entrepreneurs at every stage by helping them grow their online presence, connect with investors, mentors, clients, and customers, and access exclusive resources, member benefits, and both virtual and in-person events designed to build real relationships and meaningful business growth.

Media Opportunities

Local journalists, photographers, and broadcast crews are encouraged to request a media pass to attend. Media opportunities include:

One-on-one interviews with Co-Founders Stephanie Cartin and Courtney Spritzer

Access to founders representing a wide range of industries — ideal for business, lifestyle, and feature coverage

Visual storytelling at the PGA National Resort's stunning Palm Beach backdrop

Live moments from keynotes, the marketplace, and evening celebrations

Attendee profiles from Florida-based women founders

To request media credentials or schedule an interview, contact:

Meghan Block , Head of Marketing, Entreprenista

Number: 774-454-8838

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.entreprenista.com/foundersweekend

SOURCE Entreprenista Media