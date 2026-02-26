ENTRIES NOW OPEN: 7th Annual Meridian Waste Earth Day Coloring Contest

Since its launch, the annual coloring contest has continued to grow in participation each year. The initiative is designed to engage children, parents, and caregivers in conversations about caring for the planet while encouraging artistic expression through fun, Earth Day-themed coloring pages.

The 2026 contest features three age categories: ages 3–4, ages 5–7, and ages 8–10.

Three winners will be selected from each category, for a total of nine prize recipients. There is no purchase necessary to participate, and entrants do not have to be a Meridian Waste customer.

The contest officially opens February 26 at 12:00 AM EST and will close April 13 at 11:59 PM EDT. Participants may download the official coloring pages and submit entries online at MeridianWaste.com/EarthDay-2026.

"Each year, our team looks forward to reviewing the creative submissions from children across the country," said Walter "Wally" Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. "Earth Day is an important reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting our environment. This contest is a meaningful way to involve the next generation in that mission while celebrating their imagination and talent."

Winners will be announced in April in recognition of Earth Day.

About Meridian Waste:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company's core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., St. Louis, Mo., Raleigh, N.C and the greater Triad Region of NC., Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Huntsville, AL, Central AL, North & South MS, Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va., servicing more than 582,800 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 34 hauling companies, thirteen transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), three municipal solid waste landfills, and four C&D landfills in which 1,724,200 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.

SOURCE Meridian Waste