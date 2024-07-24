Envera Systems Acquires Applications by Design, Inc

The acquisition significantly expands product offerings and supports Envera's strategic growth

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envera Systems ("Envera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security systems, is acquiring Applications by Design, Inc. (ABDi), a software development company based in Boca Raton, Florida. The acquisition aligns with Envera's assertive growth strategy while expanding product options and security enhancement opportunities for its customers.

ABDi specializes in highly configurable community management software and access control systems for gated communities, condominiums, high-rise apartments and country clubs coast to coast.

"ABDi is an industry leader and has been developing impactful software to support numerous communities throughout the country," said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO and President at Envera. "This partnership enables us to elevate and broaden our products and solutions, ultimately providing greater value to our customers."

Founded in 1997, ABDi serves a nationwide client base of hundreds of communities, supporting over 18,000 residents. Every ABDi system is intended to support communities' wants and needs, since these change frequently due to new priorities and circumstances. ABDi offers numerous useful modules that can be included in the initial installation or added in the future.

"Here at ABDi, we've always been committed to delivering best-in-class software and solutions to our customers, and joining with Envera is a natural fit to support our customers' business needs," said Roy Nakdimon, owner and CEO of ABDi. "This partnership gives our clients access to even more security enhancements and services."

Envera remains committed to delivering robust solutions to current communities while simultaneously exploring new avenues for growth. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships, the company enhances the security, safety and peace of mind for an even greater number of communities, while bolstering its reputation as a trusted leader in the industry. This is Envera's first acquisition of 2024.

"Roy, Rinat and the broader ABDi team have built an exceptional business with a differentiated value proposition," said Wind Point Partners Vice President and Envera board member Clayton Finley. "We're excited to kick off this highly complementary partnership and look forward to supporting the team as they continue to build Envera into a market leading platform."

Envera Systems has offices in Coconut Creek, Florida, and Sarasota, Florida. The Company is accelerating growth in existing markets and nationally while providing best-in-class security solutions and support to customers.

About Envera Systems

Envera Systems, LLC, is a leading provider of automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control, and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations. For more information, visit www.enverasystems.com .

