Enverus AI: Powering the next era of energy intelligence

First AI operating system for energy redefines how decisions are made so customers can supercharge productivity, eliminate uncertainty and act with confidence.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and analytics platform, today unveiled Enverus AI, a secure, purpose-built system that transforms AI's vast potential into measurable results for energy workflows.

Built on a foundation of the most comprehensive energy intelligence and embedded in the daily workflows of more than 8,000 companies, Enverus AI works alongside executives and industry professionals on specific energy problems, preserving human autonomy while accelerating decision-making at unprecedented speed.

Enverus AI delivers the future of energy decision-making — powered by trusted industry intelligence, workflow-ready AI agents and the most comprehensive proprietary datasets.

Enverus AI brings the focus required from powerful AI technology to have real bottom-line impact for energy businesses: the best technology, data security and industry expertise applied to domain-specific data, analytics, intelligence and solutions that scale your workforce's impact 10X across wells, wires, watts, wind and every decision that matters.

Enverus AI is already enhancing customer workflows in areas like identifying acquisition targets in the Permian Basin, benchmarking drilling performance against leading operators, summarizing investor priorities from earnings calls, extracting critical lease clauses from confusing PDF documents, or pinpointing grid-ready zones for renewable projects or data centers.

"Enverus AI goes beyond analyzing data—it understands the business of energy," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus. "It's trained on petabytes of Enverus' data, decades of lease terms, production data, invoices and grid behavior. That gives it the capability to be the next era of energy intelligence – an 'energy brain' if you will – and it's already greatly enhancing human decisions and actions."

"At Enverus, we're creating a future where decision-making is powered by real-time intelligence and intuitive design. The result is a transformational leap forward. By leveraging many decades of data to create one AI operating system for energy, we're eliminating the need to jump between systems and empowering our customers to leverage this new ability to build smarter, act faster, and define not only their future, but the future of energy through AI," Nikhanj said.

Customers like Brian Yarbrough, head of Development at Stella Energy Solutions, extended his support noting, "What makes Enverus stand out from the dozen competitors who have approached us in the last year is the value-added analysis that turns raw data that everyone has into decision-ready information, as well as the competency Enverus shows when we reach out for help, connecting with people who are innovating their knowledge base and clearly care. I very much want to work with a team that is truly looking out for the best interests of their clients."

Brandon Finks, VP of Strategy at DG Petro Oil & Gas, continued and remarked on Enverus' unique ability to lead the energy industry though this next, revolutionary, AI-centered era. "It's going to transform how we work—driving smarter, faster decisions by linking insights and execution within one intelligent system."

Andrew McMurry, CEO of ShearFRAC, added, "I don't think we're using AI as just a hot topic. I think we are using it as a performance multiplier."

Key daily workflows across the energy value chain that are critical for businesses operating across the spectrum of energy are now even faster and built on the same high-quality data and analytics Enverus clients rely on to make strategic business decisions.

Ask Enverus AI Anything:

Manage the full asset lifecycle with AI: "How can I track my asset from acquisition to development to divestiture?" Enverus AI blends proprietary and public data with predictive models to support every stage of an asset's life. Whether evaluating an acquisition, developing an asset, or identifying the right time to sell, Enverus AI enables oil and gas operators, renewable developers, and IOUs to plan, execute, and optimize decisions within a single connected ecosystem.





"How can I track my asset from acquisition to development to divestiture?" Enverus AI blends proprietary and public data with predictive models to support every stage of an asset's life. Whether evaluating an acquisition, developing an asset, or identifying the right time to sell, Enverus AI enables oil and gas operators, renewable developers, and IOUs to plan, execute, and optimize decisions within a single connected ecosystem. Analyze complex energy documents instantly: "Which contracts or courthouse records contain risks or restrictions I should know about?" Enverus AI applies advanced document understanding across legal, land, and commercial workflows—extracting clauses, events and restrictions from lengthy contracts and courthouse records. Supply chain and land teams can interact conversationally with complex documents, quickly surface risks or obligations, and drastically reduce manual review time.





"Which contracts or courthouse records contain risks or restrictions I should know about?" Enverus AI applies advanced document understanding across legal, land, and commercial workflows—extracting clauses, events and restrictions from lengthy contracts and courthouse records. Supply chain and land teams can interact conversationally with complex documents, quickly surface risks or obligations, and drastically reduce manual review time. Run title faster with AI: "Does this lease or deed include any depth limitations or continuous drilling clauses?" Enverus AI accelerates title verification by analyzing leases, deeds, and historical courthouse records—transcribing handwritten text, extracting key provisions, and enabling users to ask precise questions about document contents. Land and title teams can now complete runsheet reviews in a fraction of the time, improving accuracy and consistency across projects.





"Does this lease or deed include any depth limitations or continuous drilling clauses?" Enverus AI accelerates title verification by analyzing leases, deeds, and historical courthouse records—transcribing handwritten text, extracting key provisions, and enabling users to ask precise questions about document contents. Land and title teams can now complete runsheet reviews in a fraction of the time, improving accuracy and consistency across projects. Improve field safety with AI : "Alert me if any team reports unsafe site conditions." Enverus AI monitors field data in real time to proactively flag potential safety risks, helping operators identify issues earlier and deliver actionable safety intelligence directly to field teams.





: "Alert me if any team reports unsafe site conditions." Enverus AI monitors field data in real time to proactively flag potential safety risks, helping operators identify issues earlier and deliver actionable safety intelligence directly to field teams. Accelerate deal screening and valuation: "Screen midstream M&A targets with high production growth and low leverage." Enverus AI combines asset data, Enverus research, and market intelligence to simplify M&A evaluations. Investors can quickly identify, score and compare opportunities across upstream, midstream and renewables—moving from discovery to valuation in a single workflow.

In today's rapidly evolving world, the volume and complexity of energy data continue to grow, and extracting meaningful insights has become more challenging than ever. Traditional analysis methods are time-consuming and require deep expertise, creating delays that stall momentum and impact decision-making. Enverus AI combines generative AI with exclusive, industry-specific data and analytics to deliver insights that are faster, deeper, and more actionable than ever before.

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's most trusted source for decision intelligence and operational efficiencies. With petabytes of proprietary data, deep domain expertise and AI-native technology, Enverus empowers customers to invest smarter, operate more efficiently, and scale faster — across upstream, midstream, minerals, power and renewables — all while navigating the most complex energy market in history. Learn more at www.enverus.com.

