Enverus and Xpansiv broaden partnership to deliver a unified price discovery platform across energy and environmental markets through MarketView®

MarketView integrates verified spot exchange and OTC broker pricing with full-spectrum energy markets, giving trading and risk teams a single, authoritative view of price formation across environmental and energy commodities

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus and Xpansiv today announced an expanded partnership that brings Xpansiv CBL spot exchange transaction data and Evolution Markets forward indicative pricing for energy and environmental commodity markets into MarketView®, creating a consolidated price discovery and workflow platform across energy and environmental commodity markets.

Currently, exchange prices, OTC broker assessments, and core commodity data have lived in separate systems, forcing traders and risk teams to reconcile incomplete views of the market. The new offering harmonizes disparate environmental commodity data for market participants, including trading houses, brokers, financial institutions and corporate buyers. MarketView now eliminates that fragmentation by bringing the most critical pricing signals together.

MarketView already serves more than 8,000 users across 500+ client sites, delivering real-time access to energy, commodity, and financial data from more than 500 providers across all major global exchanges, North American power ISOs, and leading price reporting agencies including OPIS, Argus, Platts, ICIS, and Fastmarkets. The addition of CBL and Evolution Markets data extends that trusted foundation into environmental commodity markets.

With the addition of CBL and Evolution Markets data from Xpansiv, market participants can now access:

Verified exchange transactions and firm orders from CBL, the world's largest spot marketplace for environmental commodities, including renewable energy certificates (RECs) and carbon credits.

OTC broker spot and forward pricing from Evolution Markets, an Xpansiv company, covering a broad range of energy and environmental markets.

All data is delivered within a single, continuous workflow used for pricing, risk, and trading decisions.

The integration enables faster and more accurate:

Defensible mark-to-market valuations grounded in both executable transactions and broker-informed forward curves

grounded in both executable transactions and broker-informed forward curves Comprehensive cross-market risk analysis across environmental and traditional energy exposures

across environmental and traditional energy exposures Liquidity-aware trading decisions informed by both exchange activity and OTC market depth

"Environmental markets didn't lack data, they lacked cohesion," said Matt Wilcoxson, EVP of Strategic Development, Enverus. "Traders were forced to piece together exchange prices, broker views, and their core positions across multiple systems. MarketView now brings those signals together into a single, trusted view of the market."

"Xpansiv offers an unmatched source of end-of-day and historical data for environmental and energy commodities, covering both exchange and OTC markets," said Russell Karas, Senior Vice President, Strategic Market Solutions, Xpansiv. "With Enverus, we're bringing together spot exchange and OTC data in one place, providing trading, risk, and compliance teams the clarity they need to make faster, more confident decisions grounded in comprehensive market insights."

CBL is the largest global spot exchange for REC and carbon credit transactions. The venue is integrated with Xpansiv's comprehensive infrastructure platform and registry network, with a leading position in electricity that covers approximately 30% of global REC issuance, 7% of global renewable electricity generation, and 4% of total global electricity generation.

Its data provides the most authoritative view of executable prices and is a standard reference for mark-to-market valuation, risk modeling, and settlement. Spot market data covering North American and International RECs, carbon credits, Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) will be available on MarketView. Historical data for RECs and carbon credits extend back to 2016.

Evolution Markets is a leading intermediary in the energy and environmental commodity markets. It disseminates daily forward market data for a range of carbon, renewable energy, US emissions, natural gas, coal, power, and nuclear markets. Historical data dates back as far as 2000 (coal), 2002 (US emissions), 2006 (nuclear), and 2008 (RECs).

By combining exchange-verified data with OTC market color and the broader energy complex, MarketView gives trading desks a complete and consistent view of price formation across markets that were previously siloed.

Learn more at https://www.enverus.com/products/trading-and-risk-marketview

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's AI and data platform, serving more than 8,000 energy companies across 50 countries. Built on 25+ years of proprietary intelligence — 2.7 petabytes of continuously updated data, 350 million+ courthouse records, and $500 billion+ in annual transaction covering the full energy value chain across upstream, midstream, power, renewables, utilities, and capital markets. Enverus is 100% dedicated to energy. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv is the leading infrastructure provider for the energy transition markets. The company's comprehensive platform includes registries, online marketplaces, market execution services, wholesale power solutions, and market data for energy and environmental commodity markets. Trusted worldwide, Xpansiv helps market participants capture opportunities and drive environmental impact. Xpansiv provides solutions that enable stakeholders to deliver transparent, credible, and auditable environmental claims to address the growing global demand for assurance and accountability on climate action and sustainability performance. Company investors include Blackstone Group, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Aramco Ventures, Macquarie Group Ltd., S&P Global Ventures, Aware Super, BP Ventures, Commonwealth Bank, and the Australian Clean Energy Finance Corporation. Learn more at xpansiv.com.

SOURCE Enverus