Enverus ONE® is Live - The Governed AI Platform Built for the Energy Industry

Purpose-built AI, execution at scale, and decades of proprietary energy data in a single platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Enverus launched Enverus ONE®, the governed AI platform that serves as the new execution layer for the energy industry. Built on decades of data, intelligence and workflows across the energy sector, Enverus ONE accelerates the work of energy by embedding into existing processes, automating tasks, and surfacing answers in minutes that used to take days.

The highest-value work in energy has always been fragmented across data, documents, models, systems, and teams. That fragmentation slows decisions, obscures risk, and traps critical work inside manual loops. Enverus ONE was built to end that.

"Enverus ONE is live," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus. "We have spent decades building the intelligence layer of the energy industry. Enverus ONE is what we have always been building toward: a single, governed platform where fragmented energy work resolves into execution. This is the platform energy runs on. The gap between the companies that move now and the companies that wait is going to be significant and it is going to compound."

While generic AI can reason across the surface, it lacks the operating context that determines how energy assets are evaluated, developed, operated, transacted, and optimized. Enverus ONE is the only AI platform that can, and it gets sharper over time.

Enverus ONE pairs frontier AI models with Astra, Enverus' proprietary energy model. Frontier models provide general intelligence. Astra provides the operating context required to evaluate assets, validate costs, interpret contracts, and resolve energy workflows that generic AI cannot efficiently execute with reliability. Built on the same proprietary data foundation trusted by more than 8,000 energy companies, Astra gives Enverus ONE domain precision that deepens as new Flows, applications and customer work accumulate across the platform.

Enverus ONE resolves work from across upstream, midstream, power, renewables, capital markets, utilities, and adjacent energy infrastructure into auditable, decision-ready work products.

The platform is the foundation. The Flows are the proof.

Enverus ONE launches with four execution-ready Flows designed to eliminate the manual, fragmented processes that slow land, operations, and development teams. Many more Flows are in production and slated for future releases.

AFE Evaluation: AFE Evaluation ingests AFEs, validates ownership, and runs offset-based economics automatically compressing evaluation cycles that typically take weeks into hours so teams can determine whether to participate, non-consent, or market their interest with greater speed and defensibility.

AFE Evaluation ingests AFEs, validates ownership, and runs offset-based economics automatically compressing evaluation cycles that typically take weeks into hours so teams can determine whether to participate, non-consent, or market their interest with greater speed and defensibility. Current Production Valuation: Current Production Valuation automates the sequence of well selection, production data loading, forecasting, and economic analysis into one connected workflow, reducing manual error and compressing the path from evaluation to action.

Current Production Valuation automates the sequence of well selection, production data loading, forecasting, and economic analysis into one connected workflow, reducing manual error and compressing the path from evaluation to action. Project Siting: Project Siting enables developers and analysts to apply multi-criteria filters across land parcels and generate structured multi-site reports, compressing weeks of evaluation across competition, infrastructure access, land availability, grid constraints, permitting realities, and other critical variables into a disciplined workflow.

Project Siting enables developers and analysts to apply multi-criteria filters across land parcels and generate structured multi-site reports, compressing weeks of evaluation across competition, infrastructure access, land availability, grid constraints, permitting realities, and other critical variables into a disciplined workflow. QuickStart: QuickStart allows teams to upload internal documents and immediately stand up a secure knowledge layer for secure conversational Q&A. Instead of losing time across PDFs, presentations, spreadsheets, reports, and internal files, users can begin working against proprietary information from day one.

These Flows are only the beginning. New Flows and capabilities are being added continuously across land, operations, engineering, finance, development, and commercial decision-making — expanding the platform across the energy enterprise.

Work products with enterprise-grade security. Not just chat.

Enverus ONE is built for the real requirements of the energy enterprise. Governance is embedded in the platform. Proprietary customer data remains isolated within a private tenancy, protected by role-based access controls and audit trails, and has zero disclosure to public AI models or third-party ecosystems.

"For energy companies, the barrier to AI adoption is control," said Jimmy Fortuna, Chief Product Officer at Enverus. "Sensitive operational, commercial, technical, and financial data cannot be pushed into loose AI systems and public models. Enverus ONE was built so every interaction is governed, auditable, and contained within a SOC 2 Type II certified private environment. That is what it takes to responsibly move from experimentation to execution at scale."

Enverus has spent over 25 years earning the data, workflows, and trust that make Enverus ONE possible. More than 8,000 energy companies across 50 countries already run on Enverus solutions — inside secure environments that keep proprietary data exactly where it belongs. That is not a starting point. That is an ending point for anyone trying to catch up.

Availability

Enverus ONE is available now. New Flows and capabilities will continue to roll into the platform throughout 2026 and beyond.

Register for an Enverus ONE webinar featuring live Flow demonstrations on April 15 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's AI and data platform, serving more than 8,000 energy companies across 50 countries. Built on 25+ years of proprietary intelligence — 2.7 petabytes of continuously updated data, 350 million+ courthouse records, and $500 billion+ in annual transactions covering the full energy value chain across upstream, midstream, power, renewables, utilities, and capital markets. Enverus is 100% dedicated to energy. Learn more at Enverus.com.

SOURCE Enverus