Enverus launches marketplace for buying and selling minerals, backed by industry-leading data and analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and analytics platform, today announced the launch of Enverus Minerals Marketplace, a centralized and secure platform that connects buyers and sellers of mineral and non-operated interests. Unlike broker‑led or auction‑driven mineral marketplaces, Enverus' marketplace supports private, one‑to‑one engagement between buyers and sellers through in-app live chat within a secure environment. By replacing competitive bidding with direct market access, the platform enables a more streamlined transaction experience focused on control, efficiency, and trust.

Enverus Minerals Marketplace is supported by Enverus data covering more than 250,000 mineral owners and representing approximately 85% of U.S. royalty revenue processed through EnergyLink®,providing unmatched visibility into cash flow and ownership performance. This depth of coverage gives customers the confidence to identify, evaluate, and transact opportunities faster than traditional broker-led processes.

"Enverus' new Minerals Marketplace fundamentally changes how mineral assets are bought and sold." –Phil Dunning, Director of Product at Enverus Post this

Built for mineral investors, Enverus Minerals Marketplace enables sellers to easily list mineral and non-operated interests while maintaining control of their transactions. Buyers can connect directly with a curated network of listings not broadly marketed elsewhere, enriched with Enverus production, ownership, permitting insights, alongside revenue and JIB statement data to support confident evaluation.

"By enabling direct communication within a system and organization control (SOC 2) compliant environment, we've created a safer, more efficient marketplace that removes friction, reduces costs, and aligns incentives for both sides of the transaction. Enverus' Minerals Marketplace fundamentally changes how mineral assets are bought and sold. For the first time, sellers can list mineral assets through an automated, secure platform while maintaining control of their transaction, and buyers gain direct access to verified, off‑market opportunities—without transaction fees distorting value," said Phil Dunning, Director of Product at Enverus.

Enverus Customers like Jake Dobkins, Director of Acquisitions & Divestment at Tower Rock Oil & Gas have been quick to praise Enverus for its past work around minerals and transactions. "As mineral rights become increasingly fractionalized, education and transparency are key, especially for owners who lack basic knowledge. The ease with which we can access, analyze, and act upon high quality data is critical. Enverus has empowered us to make informed decisions at the speed demanded by our industry."

Key benefits of Enverus Minerals Marketplace:

No transaction or listing fees, promoting a more balanced exchange between buyers and sellers.

Direct, private communication between buyers and sellers through in-app live chat, enabling faster and more transparent deal discussions.

Trusted Enverus data to support asset valuation and confident decision making.

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's most trusted source for decision intelligence and operational efficiencies. With petabytes of proprietary data, deep domain expertise and AI-native technology, Enverus empowers customers to invest smarter, operate more efficiently, and scale faster — across upstream, midstream, minerals, power and renewables — all while navigating the most complex energy market in history. Learn more at www.enverus.com.

