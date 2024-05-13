ENVESTNET AND SALESFORCE PARTNER TO ENHANCE EXPERIENCES FOR FINANCIAL PLANNERS

Partnership to Provide Seamless Financial Planning Experiences for Financial Services Customers in the United States

BERWYN, Pa., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data, and wealth solutions, and Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced a partnership to deliver a connected and seamless financial planning experience for Envestnet customers using Salesforce's Financial Services Cloud (FSC).

The goal of the partnership is to deliver a more unified platform experience for wealth advisors and to help solve key pain points including, operating across multiple systems and applications as well as the lack of data parity between CRM and financial planning platforms. With Envestnet's award-winning1 financial planning capabilities—MoneyGuide—this collaboration will give advisors using Salesforce FSC access to a seamless financial planning experience – from within their CRM platform.

The value of this partnership for advisors and financial services professionals in the United States will include the ability to:

View financial plan information for clients within their CRM, gaining a seamless 360 view of the client.

Target and track clients by where they are in their planning journey using actionable segmentation dashboards.

Launch directly into the planning household in MoneyGuide to take action.

Unify customer behavioral and financial data across an advisor's practice.

Simplify advisor team collaboration with a single source for all financial planning-related activities.

"Our partnership with Envestnet is driven by a shared goal: to deliver innovative solutions that streamline the financial planning process and empower wealth advisors to be more productive," said Eran Agrios, SVP & GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. "Together, we're providing advisors and financial services professionals with the data-driven tools needed to deepen client relationships and guide them in achieving their financial goals."

Envestnet and Salesforce will be working closely together to preview the combined capabilities at Envestnet's upcoming annual conference Elevate.

"Financial planning is more critical than ever in today's wealth management landscape," said Matt Wilson, Head of MoneyGuide Sales at Envestnet. "Dashboard views provide an advisor insight into their entire book of business. By easily segmenting those clients approaching retirement, for example, an advisor can proactively identify new account and rollover opportunities, income strategies, or potential tax planning strategies. Our collaboration with Salesforce empowers advisors to deliver personalized and comprehensive financial advice to their clients across any life stage and wealth level."

