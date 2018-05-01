Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features

"We see a growing dependence on data, analytics and technology integration across financial services," said Jud Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Envestnet. "At this year's Advisor Summit, we will explore ways that networked advisors can adapt and leverage tools that can elevate their value and success as their businesses grow and evolve. Through the power of our Financial Wellness Network, Envestnet helps deliver better outcomes for clients and advisors through better intelligence."

Featured Speakers

This year's summit will feature presentations from Envestnet's management team, including Envestnet Chairman and CEO Jud Bergman, Envestnet President Bill Crager and Envestnet | Yodlee Chief Executive Anil Arora. Attendees will also participate in product roadmap presentations, providing input on the next 12 months of enhancements for both the Envestnet and Tamarac platforms. The event will also highlight keynote presentations by:

Amy Cuddy , Social psychologist and bestselling author of "Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges"

, Social psychologist and bestselling author of "Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges" Sebastian Maniscalco , Stand-up comedian, actor and host of the popular " Steve and Sebastian Show " podcast

, Stand-up comedian, actor and host of the popular " " podcast Ted Benna , also known as the "father of 401(k)" who created the first IRS approved 401(k) plan, will share his thoughts on how far we've come and what we can expect in the future for employer sponsored retirement plans.

Noteworthy Summit New Additions

Curated Experiences – For the first time ever, the Advisor Summit will feature curated session tracks specifically designed for various audiences, from Registered Investment Advisors to Broker-Dealer Representatives to Bank Wealth Management Advisors, among others. Attendees can visit the My Summit section of the Advisor Summit website to view the tailored agenda by persona type.

– For the first time ever, the Advisor Summit will feature curated session tracks specifically designed for various audiences, from Registered Investment Advisors to Broker-Dealer Representatives to Bank Wealth Management Advisors, among others. Attendees can visit the My Summit section of the Advisor Summit website to view the tailored agenda by persona type. Award Presentations – New to the program this year, the Envestnet Institute on Campus (EIOC) Vision Awards will recognize individuals and firms who act as agents of change for the successful future of the wealth management industry. Envestnet will also announce the winners of the second annual Essential Advisor™ Awards during the Advisor Summit. These awards will be given to four advisors who embody the values detailed in The Essential Advisor. Additionally, Envestnet will continue a 13-year tradition with the Envestnet and Investment Advisor Asset Manager Awards, recognizing excellence in several asset classes.

– New to the program this year, the Envestnet Institute on Campus (EIOC) Vision Awards will recognize individuals and firms who act as agents of change for the successful future of the wealth management industry. Envestnet will also announce the winners of the second annual Essential Advisor™ Awards during the Advisor Summit. These awards will be given to four advisors who embody the values detailed in Additionally, Envestnet will continue a 13-year tradition with the Envestnet and Investment Advisor Asset Manager Awards, recognizing excellence in several asset classes. Advanced Training Workshops – Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of the first-ever ENV Technology University pre-conference workshop, where advisors can learn more about the latest Envestnet Platform features and best practices. Other conference workshops include Tamarac University, featuring training on Tamarac trading, reporting and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, the Yodlee Customer Summit, which will explore how the Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Data Platform and Financial Wellness offering can enable both advisors and clients, and the Envestnet Retirement Solutions Technology University, where retirement plan focused advisors can participate in a detailed training on how to capitalize on the ERS Practice Advantage™ Platform to grow their business.

– Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of the first-ever ENV Technology University pre-conference workshop, where advisors can learn more about the latest Envestnet Platform features and best practices. Other conference workshops include Tamarac University, featuring training on Tamarac trading, reporting and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, the Yodlee Customer Summit, which will explore how the Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Data Platform and Financial Wellness offering can enable both advisors and clients, and the Envestnet Retirement Solutions Technology University, where retirement plan focused advisors can participate in a detailed training on how to capitalize on the ERS Practice Advantage™ Platform to grow their business. Meet the Expert – This year, attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with members of the Envestnet | PMC Portfolio Management Team. Advisors can sign up for a 30-minute session to discuss performance, allocations and holdings for any of the PMC solutions and hear from portfolio managers who will be on hand to discuss:

– This year, attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with members of the Envestnet | PMC Portfolio Management Team. Advisors can sign up for a 30-minute session to discuss performance, allocations and holdings for any of the PMC solutions and hear from portfolio managers who will be on hand to discuss: American Funds/PMC Active Core and Active Income Portfolios



PMC ActivePassive Portfolios



PMC Quantitative Portfolios



PMC Impact Portfolios

Tamarac User Groups – Registered investment advisors (RIAs) using the Tamarac platform are invited to join pre-conference user group sessions being held the afternoon of May 15 to share best-practices, learn new workflows and network.

– Registered investment advisors (RIAs) using the Tamarac platform are invited to join pre-conference user group sessions being held the afternoon of to share best-practices, learn new workflows and network. Entertainment – Attendees are invited to a southern-inspired evening on Thursday, May 17 , at the House of Blues New Orleans featuring esteemed songwriter and musician Emmylou Harris . Harris has won 14 Grammys throughout her career including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Social Media

Advisors can stay up to speed on summit events by following the Envestnet Advisor Summit on Twitter and using the #ENVSummit hashtag. The Advisor Summit mobile app will also be available for download, which will give attendees access to an activity feed, a curated agenda and documents shared during the sessions, as well as a city guide to orient visitors as they arrive in New Orleans for the conference.

NOLA

This year marks the Tricentennial of New Orleans. Envestnet is thrilled to host the Advisor Summit in NOLA for the first time ever and looks forward to joining conference attendees and the city of New Orleans in celebrating 300 years of rich history, diversity, cultural traditions and resilience.

We're also giving back to the local community through our partnership with HandsOn New Orleans, an organization that aims to engage, empower and transform New Orleans through volunteer service. Attendees are invited to pack supplies into backpacks that will be donated to local public schools, many of which have a limited budget for basic supplies and pay out of pocket to supplement materials throughout the year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 59,000 advisors and 2,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 39 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet-announces-2018-advisor-summit-highlights-and-program-features-300639732.html

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

