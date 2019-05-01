Envestnet Announces Advisor Analytics Tools with Five New Features

CHICAGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today announced Envestnet Advisor Analytics, a series of new analytical tools that will empower financial advisors to make better, data-driven decisions and ultimately drive more productivity. The new offering will be available on Envestnet Intelligence, which is Envestnet's omni-channel platform that includes desktop, mobile, voice, notification and alerting channels. This platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, natural language processing, and an advanced data analytics engine, which enables advisors to easily answer key business questions.

"Envestnet Advisor Analytics represents our belief that the future of advice will be powered by the intelligent use of data," said Bill Crager, chief executive, Envestnet Wealth. "We are pleased to offer advisors a suite of tools that provides detailed insights into their practices, comparison and peer analysis and helps them continuously monitor clients' progress toward goals. We believe these tools will provide essential support to advisors in how they manage and grow their businesses and also how they intelligently engage their clients."

The Envestnet Advisor Analytics platform features data-driven insights enabling advisors to work more efficiently and stay informed of key trends; view peer benchmarks that will provide comparisons of overall business, risk ratings, advisor fees and account performance; and access to actionable intelligence to help monitor client investment performance and goals more effectively. There will be five new features available to financial advisors within this platform:

Enterprise Advisor Analytics : Enterprise clients will gain access to practice-level dashboards that show fees and account performance, peer benchmarking analysis and predictive analytics through a more unified platform user experience.

: Enterprise clients will gain access to practice-level dashboards that show fees and account performance, peer benchmarking analysis and predictive analytics through a more unified platform user experience. RIA Analytics: Independent and RIA firms will also gain practice level analytics and peer benchmarking analysis with an improved user experience.

Independent and RIA firms will also gain practice level analytics and peer benchmarking analysis with an improved user experience. RIA Pulse (Live) : A weekly report of curated data that will give clients an aggregated market snapshot, including peer RIA activity, product trends and seasonal market shifts, to make informed decisions.

: A weekly report of curated data that will give clients an aggregated market snapshot, including peer RIA activity, product trends and seasonal market shifts, to make informed decisions. Platform Integration: By integrating platform insights with third-party data feeds, fee and performance comparisons will be available for advisors to view via widgets.

By integrating platform insights with third-party data feeds, fee and performance comparisons will be available for advisors to view via widgets. LifeYield TaxEfficient Score Dashboards: As part of LifeYield's partnership with Envestnet | Yodlee, advisors will gain insights to help clients manage a tax-smart investment portfolio.

"With this new suite of advisor tools, we are moving from 0 to 100 miles per hour in empowering advisors to make more informed recommendations to help clients achieve financial security and success," said Frank Coates, executive managing director of Envestnet | Yodlee. "We're making it easier for advisors to manage their practices by providing actionable and digestible insights in a way that's as simple as interacting with an Excel file, widget and weekly newsletter."

Envestnet Advisor Analytics is currently being previewed at the 2019 Envestnet Advisor Summit in Austin, Texas, on May 1-2 and will officially launch in June 2019.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee financial data aggregation platform.

More than 3,500 enterprises and over 96,000 advisors including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies leverage Envestnet technology and services.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

Media contact:

Katie Fitzpatrick

952-346-6011

kfitzpatrick@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Envestnet

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

