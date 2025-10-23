ENVESTNET, INC. APPOINTS BHASKAR PEDDHAPATI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION AND AI-DRIVEN TRANSFORMATION

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, a leading provider of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive wealth management solutions, today announced the appointment of Bhaskar Peddhapati as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bhaskar Peddhapati, Chief Technology Officer at Envestnet

In this role, Peddhapati will report to Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer, and oversee all aspects of technology, engineering, and information security across the company. He has been charged with accelerating Envestnet's technical roadmap, infusing artificial intelligence into every layer of its platform, and scaling innovation across teams to position Envestnet for long-term leadership in wealthtech.

"Bhaskar is an architect of systems, cultures, and transformation," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "His track record of building global technology platforms, empowering teams, and driving innovation through data and AI makes him the ideal CTO as we enter our next era of growth. Technology lies at the heart of Envestnet's strategy, and Bhaskar's leadership will help us deliver even greater intelligence, efficiency, and value for our clients and partners."

A global technology and product executive with more than 25 years of experience, Peddhapati brings deep expertise across FinTech, Cloud Strategy, Data Platforms, and AI/ML, having led global teams of more than 2,500 engineers and product professionals. He is recognized for building high-performance engineering organizations, empowering and mentoring teams to master emerging technologies, unlock their potential, and transform their career trajectories through learning and experimentation.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President / Head of Mortgage Technology Solutions at Cotality (formerly CoreLogic), where he led modernization and transformation initiatives across the company's property data and analytics portfolio. At Cotality, he helped establish client relationships, enhance engineering capabilities and advance the use of AI to transform the mortgage and housing ecosystem, driving faster, smarter decisions across the entire value chain.

Prior to that, Peddhapati spent more than a decade at NielsenIQ, where he helped transform the company into a modern, data-driven enterprise that scaled across the world. As Global Head of Technology for NielsenIQ's flagship platforms, he built and operationalized industry-defining solutions such as Answers-on-Demand (AOD) for the U.S. market and brought that globally from inception to deployment across many global markets with Connect Platforms, a global market measurement and consumer insights platform used by CPG manufacturers, retailers, and agencies to analyze retail performance and shopper behavior.

Earlier in his career, Peddhapati held senior roles at Wells Fargo, where he helped shape strategies that advanced the democratization of wealthtech for clients.

"Envestnet is at an incredible inflection point – where technology, data, and AI are converging to redefine how advisors and institutions serve their clients," said Bhaskar Peddhapati, Envestnet's new Chief Technology Officer. "I'm excited by the opportunity to help accelerate that transformation – putting technology at the center of our business to create more value for our employees and our customers. This is about enabling people to grow, contribute, and build the platform for the future of advice together."

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

