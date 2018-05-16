Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit

"As clients' needs evolve and wealth management becomes more complex, today's enterprises are increasingly motivated to provide the most timely and actionable advice possible," said Jud Bergman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "With Envestnet Envision, advisors and enterprises can find connections in data to not only provide actionable insights for clients, but also to stay competitive and efficient."

Leveraging Envestnet's robust operating system for wealth management, Envestnet Envision addresses several commonplace data problems that advisors encounter, such as difficulties with gathering data from various systems, the inability to import market and competitor data into internal reports, and challenges with adapting from conventional systems such as books and records data. Envestnet Envision aggregates data within Envestnet and Open ENV APIs and then reconciles and enriches the data—providing insights, applications, and analytics through easy-to-use portals. Envision's client centered intelligence enables better and faster decision making for firms and their clients. Data is continuously updated to deliver advanced intelligence.

Along with Envision, the company also announced Envestnet Envision IQ, a new tool that leverages the data connectivity and machine learning capabilities found in Envision. Envision IQ can be accessed through desktop and mobile visualizations, as well as by voice using Alexa-enabled devices, allowing users to get the information they need with as little disruption as possible, including daily briefings in the car or on the way to work. The Alexa Skill is enhanced by Quill, a natural language generation (NLG) platform developed by Narrative Science. Quill helps find insights in the data to create narratives and then generates the text response that Alexa speaks aloud.

"Offering Envision IQ via easy-to-use dashboards and Alexa-enabled devices is the result of really understanding our industry and where our customers and their clients are going to consume information now and in the future," said Frank Coates, executive managing director at Envestnet | Yodlee. "Envision IQ is all about asking questions and getting answers, and people wanting answers quickly without going out of their way to get them. We have built a groundbreaking solution that leverages cutting-edge systems from two of the most advanced companies in artificial intelligence - Narrative Science and Envestnet | Yodlee - to integrate the product seamlessly into the user's day."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology enhances advisor productivity and strengthens the wealth management process. Envestnet empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver better outcomes.

Envestnet enables financial advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices. Institutional-quality research and advanced portfolio solutions are provided through Envestnet | PMC, our Portfolio Management Consultants group. Envestnet | Yodlee is a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet | Tamarac provides leading rebalancing, reporting and practice management software for advisors. Envestnet | Retirement Solutions provides an integrated platform that combines leading practice management technology, research, data aggregation and fiduciary managed account solutions.

More than 87,000 advisors and 3,000 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisers, and hundreds of Internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow @ENVintel.

