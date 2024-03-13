IFG Expands Partnership with Envestnet to Offer its Advisors Full Access to Industry's Most Connected and Scaled Wealth Management Platform

Partnership to Leverage the Entirety of the Envestnet Ecosystem, Including Wealth Analytics Capabilities and the Envestnet Credit Exchange to Help Advisors Grow

BERWYN, Pa., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, in keeping with its mission to provide best-in-class resources and support for unrivaled service, has strengthened its ongoing partnership with Envestnet empowering its network of more than 600 independent financial professionals with increased access to Envestnet's ecosystem of wealth management solutions.

IFG also recently implemented the Envestnet Credit Exchange, powered by the Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE), into its network. IFG's affiliated professionals now have access to high-quality banking and lending solution providers, enabling them to holistically service their clients.

"Our partnership with Envestnet has enabled advisors in our network to further improve the quality and extent of their services. This deeper integration will now provide them with tools that can help them more holistically address a client's entire financial life and because our advisors' time is valuable, accelerate their productivity," said Chad Cristo, CIMA®, Senior Vice President for National Sales & Marketing at Independent Financial Group. "It is vital for our business, and those of the independent financial professionals we serve, that the advisors in our network can help clients manage both sides of their balance sheet with cash and credit management solutions from the Envestnet Credit Exchange—especially now, when banks are tightening up access to credit."

Since 2020, IFG has leveraged its partnership with Envestnet to provide solutions including Envestnet's Wealth Management Platform, PMC investment solutions including tax overlay -- and financial planning services through Envestnet | MoneyGuide. Going forward, IFG has integrated individual blocks from MyBlocks™ enabling clients and prospects to engage on demand throughout MoneyGuideElite, including distribution planning to help clients navigate distribution options during retirement.

"At Envestnet, we're focused on deepening client and partner relationships, and delivering the best platform to help our clients grow and scale their business, said Tom Sipp, Executive Vice President, Business Lines at Envestnet. "By utilizing our industry leading platform of insights, solutions, and integrated technology, IFG's network of advisors are better equipped to more holistically serve every financial need their clients might have, and at the same time, strengthen their relationships with clients and their families. This is a great example of the value created by leveraging Envestnet's robust capabilities and integrated environment."

IFG also further enhanced its advisory services, launching a series of 14 home office model portfolios on the Envestnet platform.

"These models offer an institutional caliber portfolio construction process that integrates the potential benefits of both active and passive investing into a set of highly diversified investment portfolios," said James Naldi, CFA, CAIA, CIMA®, Director of Research and Portfolio Construction at IFG. "What's great about these models is that they allow the advisor to retain the level of discretion and control in the investment management process that best suits their unique preferences."

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets—more than 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 625 independent financial professionals across 410 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022. In 2023, IFG was ranked 17th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine, based on revenue.

About Advisor Credit Exchange

Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) offers a technology platform that connects banks, lenders and wealth managers, enabling investment firms and advisors to access lending and cash management solutions to build their clients' net worth and meet their financial goals. By integrating access to cash and credit management solutions from leading providers with wealth management platforms, ACE creates new opportunities for advisors to help their clients achieve financial wellness.

For more information on Advisor Credit Exchange, please visit www.advisorcreditexchange.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

IFG and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm. Neither Advisor Credit Exchange nor Envestnet offer any loan products or makes any lending decisions. The funding and administration of all loans are undertaken by separate and unaffiliated financial institutions.

