Envestnet Appoints Robert Coppola as Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Robert Coppola has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Coppola reports to President Stuart DePina, and will succeed Scott Grinis, who has served as Envestnet's Chief Technology Officer for the past 20 years and will retire in 2021.

"Bob has an impressive track record of developing and managing technologies and large engineering teams, which makes it possible for cloud-based organizations to grow at scale, while simultaneously resolving pain points for clients," said Stuart DePina, President of Envestnet. "His experience will drive the ongoing evolution of our leading FinTech platform, providing our clients with a wide range of technologies, exchanges, and data-driven insights to improve financial outcomes for consumers."

Mr. Coppola most recently served as Chief Information Officer of Cision, where he helped transform the company into a provider of tech-driven solutions. Prior to joining Cision, he was Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer of S&P Capital IQ and S&P Dow Jones Indices at S&P Global (formerly McGraw Hill Financial), with responsibility for overarching technology strategy, architecture, and development in addition to execution and operations.

"The consistent, intuitive user experience throughout the various applications in Envestnet's unified advice platform is key for helping advisors strengthen the essential advice they provide to clients as they grow," said Robert Coppola, Chief Technology Officer of Envestnet. "We will continue to find ways to optimize how advisors can benefit from Envestnet's expanding suite of financial wellness solutions."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies—including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet

973.647.4626

[email protected]

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

