Envestnet Cares Partners with Project HOME to Help Fight Poverty & Homelessness

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announced today that its Charitable Giving Committee (Envestnet Cares) has chosen Philadelphia-based nonprofit Project HOME as its Signature Impact Partner.

In selecting Project HOME (https://www.projecthome.org) for this long-term initiative, Envestnet considered criteria related to its philanthropic mission to give back to its communities and help create more meaningful and lasting impact through targeted efforts aimed at supporting education and families in need. Under the terms of the partnership, Envestnet will provide both volunteer and financial support, including a pledge of $250,000—or $50,000 distributed annually over the next five years—as well as a mentoring relationship with Project HOME's Education and Workforce Development team.

"Envestnet believes in serving as a force for social good in our communities," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "Project HOME reflects Envestnet's core values, specifically its goal to make financial wellness a reality for more people. And Project HOME's commitment to helping those less fortunate in North Philadelphia is especially meaningful for the employees in our Berwyn office. In addition to the financial investment, we see tremendous opportunity for furthering Project HOME's efforts through volunteering, and leveraging our employees' digital and financial expertise."

The mission of Project HOME is to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, to alleviate the underlying causes of poverty, and to enable such persons to attain their fullest potential as individuals and as members of the broader society. Its Education and Workforce Development initiative includes the following educational programs:

K-12 Afterschool Programs , which integrate technology with literacy, art, and science, providing opportunities for students in North Philadelphia to explore new interests, cultivate talents, and prepare for college or careers.

, which integrate technology with literacy, art, and science, providing opportunities for students in to explore new interests, cultivate talents, and prepare for college or careers. The Adult Education and Employment Program , which includes GED classes, professional certifications, and job fairs.

, which includes GED classes, professional certifications, and job fairs. The Social Enterprise Program, which empowers residents to build job skills at small businesses, providing low-barrier employment and supplemental income.

"As a result of the pandemic, the need for our work has intensified," said Sister Mary Scullion, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Project HOME. "In light of this, we are certain that our partnership with Envestnet will have a major impact for so many in our community who are in need. Project HOME has always believed that the best way to fight poverty and put an end to homelessness is through providing access to affordable housing, employment, healthcare, and education. We look forward to working with Envestnet to do just that in the years to come."

