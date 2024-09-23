Envestnet Wins Five 2024 'Wealthies' Awards, Including Advisor Choice Award & Best Unified (All-in-One) System

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, data intelligence, and wealth solutions, has been recognized as an industry leader at the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the "Wealthies"). Including its Exchanges and partner integrations, Envestnet's ecosystem won five awards, including top honors for Advisor Choice and Best Unified (All-in-One) System.

Now in its 10th year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards aims to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives—including scope, scale, adoption and feature set—along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery.

Envestnet's 2024 Wealthies Wins:

Advisor Choice Award – Best Technology Provider for Innovation Platforms

Best Unified (All-in-One) System – Wealth Management Platform

Best Insurance Offering – Access to Annuities via the Insurance Exchange and FIDx

Best Securities-Based Lending Offering – Accessed via the Advisor Credit Exchange Platform

Best Defined Contribution Investment Only Provider – Envestnet and Morningstar's managed IRA solution with IRALogix

"Through the hard work and commitment of our product teams, we've been recognized for our Unified 'all-in-one' Wealth Management System, and seeing that effort recognized with the 'Wealthies' Advisor Choice Award makes it even more rewarding," said Molly Weiss, Group President, Wealth Management Platform, Envestnet. "Winning multiple awards this year highlights the breadth, strength and scale of our ecosystem—from our Wealth Management Platform to our comprehensive suite of solutions that can help advisors solve for clients' financial needs. Above all, the trust our clients and partners place in our products and technology is a tremendous source of pride.

Disclosure: The 2024 WealthManagement.com ("Wealthies") are awarded to firms who demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. Neither Envestnet nor its affiliates paid any fees to be considered, and these awards are not indicative of any Envestnet product or strategy's future performance. Some individuals on the Wealthies judging panel are employees of Envestnet clients. The awards were granted in September 2024 with evaluation based on in the last 18 months.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6.2 trillion in platform assets—more than 110,000 advisors, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs -- thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 6/30/24.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Amy Norcini

Envestnet

[email protected]

Andrew Jennings | JConnelly for Envestnet

[email protected]

3854855

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.