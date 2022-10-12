Envestnet Data and Analytics Business Announces Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today announced a strategic partnership between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Envestnet Data and Analytics to increase operational scale and business agility. Through this agreement, TCS, a global leader in technology, consulting, and business solutions, will help globally scale Envestnet's Data and Analytics business located in Bangalore, India with technologies that anticipate client needs.

"We are pleased to partner with TCS to accelerate our response to the growth opportunities in the marketplace, allowing us to gain additional scale and be more dynamic in meeting clients' expectations," said Farouk Ferchichi, Group President, Envestnet Data and Analytics. "TCS will provide our employees with opportunities to grow and expand their careers within an environment that will continue to recognize and value their contributions. As we benefit from the increased scale and agility, we look forward to accelerating our go to market strategy and deepening our customer relationships."

Envestnet's agreement with TCS became effective on October 9, 2022. Further terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

